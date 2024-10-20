All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 United States GP

Russell to take pitlane start in US GP after qualifying crash

Mercedes elected to keep working on Russell’s car overnight in bid to revert to old specification amid shortage of new parts

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, arrives at the track
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team,
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber and Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
A Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader on the grid for the drivers parade
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, wave at the crowds
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, wave to the crowd on the drivers' parade
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing on the drivers parade
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari on the drivers parade
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
A Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader on the grid for the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ahead of the drivers parade
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, embraces a trackside volunteer ahead of the drivers parade
Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, climbs into his car
Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith for Aston Martin Pirelli hot laps
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, talk in the Paddock
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team and George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team on the drivers parade
Joe Rogan in McLaren garage
Jenson Button, Sky F1 and Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders visit the Haas F1 Team garage
Chef Gordon Ramsay ahead of an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps experience
Golfer Ian Poulter poses in front of the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on the grid
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid with an engineer
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Mechanics push Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, to his grid slot
Mechanics push Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, to his grid slot
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, the rest of the field a
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the remainder of the field at the start
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, retires from the race in the gravel after a spin
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is given a ride back to the pits after spinning out and retiring from the race
The safety car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, as Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, runs off the circuit
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 after making a pit stop
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leaves his pit box after a stop
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, makes a pit stop
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the remainder of the field
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, leaves the pits after a stop
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, sprays Champagne on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, cheer with their champagne bottles on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with Champagne
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
70

George Russell will start Formula 1's United States Grand Prix from the pitlane as the result of a parc ferme rules breach by Mercedes.

The Briton had crashed out of Q3 at Austin on Saturday, badly damaging his W15 car after hitting the barriers at Turn 19.

The impact destroyed a new upgrade package that Mercedes had brought to this weekend's race, and left it with a dilemma about what to do as there are no spare parts available for the new developments.

Although Lewis Hamilton, who had qualified 19th after a miserable Q1, offered his upgrades to allow Russell to take up his sixth spot on the grid, this was deemed not practical by the team as that would have been too much work across both its cars.

Instead, the team knew that losing the upgrade meant it would likely have to revert Russell to the previous specification of car that had been used up until the Singapore GP.

The one saving grace of this happening in Austin is that it is without automatic penalty because teams are allowed to change specifications on sprint weekends if it is proven that there are no spares available.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

However, even just focusing on Russell's car alone, to go back to the previous specification was too much effort to complete under normal parc ferme time limits – so the decision was taken to keep working overnight.

This meant that the normal parc ferme covers that are fitted to cars, to prevent any work taking place when it is in operation, were kept off. This is a breach of the rules and requires the driver to start from the pitlane.

A team statement said: "We had to work on the car overnight during the car's covered period.

"The workload involved in that was due to reverting on specification to what we ran in Singapore."

Russell's pitlane start means Mercedes faces a difficult time in the USA GP, with its drivers well down the order.

Hamilton will start 17th now, thanks to Russell dropping off the grid and RB's Liam Lawson having to start at the back because of an engine change penalty.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen not interested in Horner/Brown rivalry - "I turn it off and watch MotoGP"
Next article The strategies to watch out for in Formula 1's US GP

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP

Formula 1
United States GP
Hamilton suspects Mercedes upgrades to blame for spinning out of US GP
McLaren not alone in making rear wing changes after FIA's slot-gap tricks response

McLaren not alone in making rear wing changes after FIA's slot-gap tricks response

Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren not alone in making rear wing changes after FIA's slot-gap tricks response
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
George Russell
More from
George Russell
Hamilton offers to sacrifice upgrades to help Russell in US GP

Hamilton offers to sacrifice upgrades to help Russell in US GP

Formula 1
United States GP
Hamilton offers to sacrifice upgrades to help Russell in US GP
How a 3mph difference squeaked Verstappen ahead of Russell in Sprint qualifying

How a 3mph difference squeaked Verstappen ahead of Russell in Sprint qualifying

Formula 1
United States GP
How a 3mph difference squeaked Verstappen ahead of Russell in Sprint qualifying
The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader

The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

Formula 1
United States GP
Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment
Hamilton: Colapinto yellow flag cost chance at US GP sprint pole

Hamilton: Colapinto yellow flag cost chance at US GP sprint pole

Formula 1
United States GP
Hamilton: Colapinto yellow flag cost chance at US GP sprint pole
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Latest news

US Grand Prix summoned by FIA for spectators' track invasion

US Grand Prix summoned by FIA for spectators' track invasion

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
US Grand Prix summoned by FIA for spectators' track invasion
Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP
Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs

Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs
Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

Prime

Discover prime content
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Tony Watson
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global