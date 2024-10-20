All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 United States GP

The strategies to watch out for in Formula 1's US GP

High tyre wear and graining concerns could open up strategies for an expected two-stop race

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, arrives at the track
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team,
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber and Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
A Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader on the grid for the drivers parade
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, wave at the crowds
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, wave to the crowd on the drivers' parade
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing on the drivers parade
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari on the drivers parade
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
A Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader on the grid for the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ahead of the drivers parade
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, embraces a trackside volunteer ahead of the drivers parade
Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, climbs into his car
Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith for Aston Martin Pirelli hot laps
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, talk in the Paddock
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team and George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team on the drivers parade
Joe Rogan in McLaren garage
Jenson Button, Sky F1 and Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders visit the Haas F1 Team garage
Chef Gordon Ramsay ahead of an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps experience
Golfer Ian Poulter poses in front of the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on the grid
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid with an engineer
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Mechanics push Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, to his grid slot
Mechanics push Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, to his grid slot
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, the rest of the field a
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the remainder of the field at the start
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, retires from the race in the gravel after a spin
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is given a ride back to the pits after spinning out and retiring from the race
The safety car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, as Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, runs off the circuit
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 after making a pit stop
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leaves his pit box after a stop
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, makes a pit stop
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the remainder of the field
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, leaves the pits after a stop
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, sprays Champagne on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, cheer with their champagne bottles on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with Champagne
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
70

Off the back of an eventful sprint race, Formula 1 teams are braced for high tyre-wear race at the United States Grand Prix.

Given Austin's varied and demanding high-downforce layout, the new track surface and high temperatures, tyre wear and graining concerns could open up strategy variations of the expected two-stopper using medium and hard tyres.

Two-stop looks king

Pirelli doesn't consider the soft tyre particularly usable, other than for late fastest lap glory runs, with a two-stopper on medium and hard tyres the clear winner in its simulations. The medium tyre is around 1.2s quicker than the hard compound, making it by far the best tyre for the 56-lap race.

"The medium compound will be the protagonist of the race because teams have one set of hards and a lot of sets of mediums," Pirelli's head of motorsport Mario Isola explained.

"We know that the soft is not really suitable for the race, unless you want to try a fast lap. The tyre wear is higher than expected. That is also the reason why the race will be two-stop. We do not predict any one-stop strategy, because it's really marginal in terms of wear.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"Medium, hard and medium again is the quickest on paper. If you want to do something different, you can do medium, medium and hard at the end. Any other combination, you could start on the soft with a very short stint at the beginning, but to be honest I'm not sure it's going to be popular."

Teams to exploit powerful pitstop undercut

Another reason why a soft-tyre start isn't as tempting is because tyre warm-up on the mediums proved rapid in Saturday's 19-lap sprint. After the Turn 1 hairpin, the demanding Esses ensure that Pirelli's medium rubber is up to speed fairly quickly.

Starting on hard tyres would put drivers at too great a risk of losing track position, but it might still be an option for those starting out of position at the back, like Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and RB driver Liam Lawson, in a bid to do something different.

But with most teams likely gravitating towards a very similar strategy, the effect of the undercut will be very powerful. Pitstops, in-laps and out-laps are set to be particularly crucial at COTA, although drivers can also pay a price for overstressing the tyres early in a stint, a trademark of this generation of Pirelli rubber.

"I believe that the undercut will be quite powerful, it's an element that you can use in your strategy," said Isola.

Possible race strategies, US GP

Possible race strategies, US GP

Photo by: Pirelli

"On Saturday they started on mediums and started pushing immediately. The big difference is that in the race they have a fuller tank. If you overload the medium in the first couple of laps, then you initiate degradation that is higher because of the additional weight."

All eyes will be on how polesitter Lando Norris will fare after McLaren struggled with tyre wear in the sprint, and Norris was somewhat lucky to claim pole after a late yellow flag denied Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari man Carlos Sainz a second run, with both drivers appearing ready to challenge for pole.

When asked how big a concern tyre wear is for McLaren, Norris replied: "Quite a big one. I don't want to do [that sprint race] again. I think we improved the car quite a bit. We're still a bit off, but we're in a good position.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"It's going to be a tough race. Ferrari was very quick in the sprint race with the degradation. Max is Max, and they're going to be fast. So I'm excited. I think it's going to be a good battle and probably a good one to watch."

COTA's diverse layout to cause graining headache

The first half of the Circuit of the Americas features a string of demanding corners that overheat the tyres, followed by a long straight to cool them down, which makes managing both overheating and graining on both axles something to be wary of as drivers work to keep the tyres inside the operating window.

"This circuit has a bit of everything," Isola nodded. "Setting up the car properly for a long stint is probably more complicated than other circuits that are all stop-and-go.

"You can see on the tyre surface that in some cases we had some graining on the front, in other cases on the rear. That means that probably the set-up of different cars is not the same, and some teams decided to protect a little bit more the rear than others."

Sainz added: "[Our rivals] haven't stood still and they would have improved that front graining that a lot of people were struggling with in the sprint. I think the field is going to be very close and it should be an exciting race between a few cars."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Russell to take pitlane start in US GP after qualifying crash
Next article How Lawson wasted no time making an impression on his F1 return

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
US Grand Prix summoned by FIA for spectators' track invasion

US Grand Prix summoned by FIA for spectators' track invasion

Formula 1
United States GP
US Grand Prix summoned by FIA for spectators' track invasion
Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

Formula 1
United States GP
Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Latest news

US Grand Prix summoned by FIA for spectators' track invasion

US Grand Prix summoned by FIA for spectators' track invasion

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
US Grand Prix summoned by FIA for spectators' track invasion
Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP
Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs

Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs
Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

Prime

Discover prime content
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Tony Watson
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global