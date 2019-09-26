Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell would welcome Hulkenberg challenge at Williams

shares
comments
Russell would welcome Hulkenberg challenge at Williams
By:
Sep 26, 2019, 1:05 PM

George Russell says he feels ready to lead the Williams Formula 1 team next season, but the Englishman would be equally happy to see an experienced driver like Nico Hulkenberg join the line-up.

Current Williams reserve driver Nicholas Latifi remains the favourite to take the seat, which would make Russell the senior driver on the line-up in only his second year.

However, Hulkenberg is the obvious choice should the team be in a position to hire a driver who doesn't bring a budget.

Russell says he just wants a quick teammate against whom he can further a reputation.

"My preference is to have the fastest driver possible next to me," he said. "Because I'm doing my best to prove what I can do to everybody, and I want the opportunity again to show that. But ultimately, from my side, I focus on myself, my own job, my engineers.

"I feel ready to take control, lead the team if it was to be a rookie to come alongside me, but equally I'd probably be just as happy to have an experienced guy, such as Hulkenberg coming in, with a good reputation and experience.

"I'm sure I can learn some things from him but again, it gives me a very good opportunity to show what I can do."

Read Also:

In Singapore last week deputy team principal Claire Williams insisted that the team didn't necessarily need an experienced driver, as Russell had already demonstrated leadership qualities.

"That's one argument in favour of bringing an experienced driver in, in order to help lead the team and guide the team," she said. "But equally there's no reason to say that a younger driver couldn't do that as well.

"George is a perfect example with the work that he's done for us this year. It's his first year in F1, he's been able to help lead the team in an extraordinary way, to be honest, in what's been a very difficult year for him.

"He comes to the track, puts a smile on his face, and he leads the team. He knows and understands that responsibility outside the cockpit, as he does the responsibility inside the cockpit."

Told about the praise from his boss, Russell said he has always tried to motivate his teams.

"I've done that in my whole career really," he said. I think it's the driver's job to build the team, keep them all motivated especially with your own engineers to try and build that relationship. It's just a bigger scale now in Formula 1.

"I put a lot of work in, probably spend more days in the factory compared to any other driver on the grid, on the simulator trying to develop that and prepare for the weekend, spend time with the engineers, I see that as just being my role as a driver."

 

Next article
Red Bull's recent form vs Ferrari "very odd" - Verstappen

Previous article

Red Bull's recent form vs Ferrari "very odd" - Verstappen
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
FP1 Starts in
17 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
03:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
07:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
04:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
07:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
06:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull's recent form vs Ferrari "very odd" - Verstappen

2h
2
Formula 1

Drivers united over changes needed for F1

3h
3
Formula 1

Russell would welcome Hulkenberg challenge at Williams

1h
4
Formula 1

Honda F1 drivers set for grid penalties in Russia

5
World Superbike

Ducati hasn't updated V4 R all season - Bautista

3h

Latest videos

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1
1h

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1
3h

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 03:35
Formula 1

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness 03:52
Formula 1

How Ferrari solved its major 2019 weakness

Emmo Fittipaldi: The Road to Formula 1 (OFFICIAL TRAILER) 00:31
Formula 1

Emmo Fittipaldi: The Road to Formula 1 (OFFICIAL TRAILER)

Latest news

Russell would welcome Hulkenberg challenge at Williams
F1

Russell would welcome Hulkenberg challenge at Williams

Red Bull's recent form vs Ferrari "very odd" - Verstappen
F1

Red Bull's recent form vs Ferrari "very odd" - Verstappen

Drivers united over changes needed for F1
F1

Drivers united over changes needed for F1

F1 teams concerned 2021 rules "too prescriptive"
F1

F1 teams concerned 2021 rules "too prescriptive"

Honda F1 drivers set for grid penalties in Russia
F1

Honda F1 drivers set for grid penalties in Russia

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.