Russell: F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”
Mercedes' George Russell has described FIA’s new restrictions on political or personal statements by Formula 1 drivers as "a silly regulation" that is “totally unnecessary”.
The new rule, added to the International Sporting Code for this season, requires drivers to have any such statements approved by the FIA in advance.
Several drivers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the move, although F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has insisted that it may not be as draconian as some fear, and hopes that the FIA will issue a clarification.
“I'm not too sure why the FIA have taken a stance like this,” said Russell at the launch of the new Mercedes W14. “I think it's totally unnecessary, and in the sport and in the world we live in at the moment.
“Naturally, we are obviously seeking clarification, and I trust it will be resolved. And I'd like to think it's been some kind of misunderstanding. There's not really a lot more I can say from that, to be honest.
“Just seek clarification, see where we will stand. But we're not going to limit our views or our thoughts because of some silly regulation. We're all here to have free speech, and share whatever views we may have.”
Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Mick Schumacher, Mercedes Reserve Driver, Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 Team Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes W14
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Russell indicated that he expects the drivers to have more information before the opening race in Bahrain.
“I'm sure the situation is going to be clarified. And I hope and trust it will be resolved before the first race. I can't imagine they want to restrict any of us from any of our views.
“This is part of freedom of speech, and we have our right to share our views across whatever platform we wish. So I don't see this being a concern moving forward."
Last year, all drivers and especially Russell, as a GPDA director, had regular direct contact with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
However, the Emirati recently announced that he will no longer have a hands-on F1 involvement.
“I haven't spoken to Mohammed this month or since he announced his, let's say, step back from F1,” said Russell when asked by Motorsport.com about the impact of the change.
“But I have been in contact with [F1 race director] Niels [Wittich] on the more sporting and racing perspective and we've got a really strong dialogue of which all the views of the drivers are being shared and put forward, and he's put questions towards us, just to try and shape the future and help improve what is already a really great sport.
“But in terms of the dialogue direct with Mohammed, I guess, we'll have to have a conversation at some point on what is the right way to go about this.”
Related video
The most intriguing F1 changes Ferrari has made to the SF-23
Why McLaren’s F1 focus is still beyond 2023
Latest news
New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing
New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing
Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation
Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation
Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026
Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026 Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026
Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"
Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking" Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"
The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute
The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute
How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances
Ferrari's launch changed perceptions How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances
Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?
Can W14 return Mercedes to the top? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?
The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance
The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design
How Aston has been so "aggressive" How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design
Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints
Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.