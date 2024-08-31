All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Italian GP

Russell: Antonelli's FP1 crash "put me on the back foot" for Monza qualifying

Mercedes lacking spare parts of latest Formula 1 upgrades after Antonelli's Monza FP1 accident on Friday

Jake Boxall-Legge Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:

George Russell was pleased to qualify third for the Italian Grand Prix given his lack of track time over the weekend, in the wake of new Mercedes recruit Andrea Kimi Antonelli's FP1 shunt at Parabolica.

The Briton gave up his seat for Antonelli, as per Formula 1's rookie driver FP1 rules, and the Italian rookie impressed across his lap and a half before bringing his session to an abrupt end with a large crash at the final corner.

Read Also:

This ensured that Mercedes' mechanics had to make multiple repairs, which spilled over into FP2, sapping Russell's track time in the car on Friday.

With just FP3 to go on, Russell felt that he was compromised by the aftermath of Antonelli's accident and did not feel comfortable making too many changes to optimise his set-up for qualifying and the race - ultimately feeling he only "scraped" into Q3.

"It was a very up-and-down weekend. Obviously I missed a lot yesterday, which put me really on the back foot," Russell said.

"We hadn't made a lot of changes from FP3 into qualifying because that was really my first proper session out on track. Q1 and Q2 were really, really messy; I wasn't confident, didn't feel good in the car.

"I just sort of scraped through the session and then suddenly managed to get in the sweet spot for Q3, both my laps had us third or fourth and we obviously ended up third. So I'm pretty pleased with that result and excited to see how close it is with everyone."

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Looking towards Sunday's race, Russell felt that he was going to have to improvise given his lack of long-run data, with little idea of what to expect in the 53-lap grand prix.

He added that the crash had run some of the spare part stocks dry, warning that Mercedes might have to revert to older specifications if he or Lewis Hamilton found themselves in strife during the Italian GP.

"I don't really know what to expect because I've just not really done the laps, to be honest," he added. "So I just have to trust my instincts and go from there really and adapt on the fly. I'm really pleased to be lining up P3 after the day we've had, and the car definitely seems to have potential.

"We've lost quite a few parts, so fingers crossed Lewis and I don't do any further damage. Otherwise, we'll have to revert to some of the old parts unless we can get some new pieces made in the interim.

"It is not the end of the world as long as we both don't do any further damage. As it stands, we don't have any spares of our upgraded stuff."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Red Bull can't explain Monza qualifying debacle: "Something isn't working"
Next article Hamilton "furious" for wasting shot at Monza F1 pole

Top Comments

Latest news

F1 Italian GP: Leclerc wins for Ferrari as McLaren strategy backfires

F1 Italian GP: Leclerc wins for Ferrari as McLaren strategy backfires

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Leclerc wins for Ferrari as McLaren strategy backfires
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez ends win drought, Bagnaia in scary crash
Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024

Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024

WEC WEC
COTA
Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024
F1 live: The Italian GP as it happens

F1 live: The Italian GP as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 live: The Italian GP as it happens

Prime

Discover prime content
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global