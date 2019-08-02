Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
30 Jun
Event finished
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
14 Jul
Event finished
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
28 Jul
Event finished
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
04 Aug
Event finished
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
01 Sep
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
08 Sep
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
22 Sep
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
29 Sep
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
13 Oct
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
27 Oct
Formula 1
United States GP
31 Oct
03 Nov
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
17 Nov
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
01 Dec
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Russell went from "amateur" to "rainmaster" with new set-up

Russell went from "amateur" to "rainmaster" with new set-up
By:
Aug 2, 2019, 4:14 PM

George Russell went from feeling like an “amateur” in the wet in Germany to a “rainmaster” in Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix practice, thanks to a successful set-up change.

Russell said he and teammate Robert Kubica were “really struggling” in the rain-hit German GP but discovered a “massive” difference with a back-to-back run in Friday’s wet second practice session at the Hungaroring.

The rookie said he lapped 2.5 seconds quicker and had a completely different feeling in his car after using the rain-hit session to trial changes to the set-up he used in Germany last week.

Asked by Motorsport.com why he was so happy with the difference in performance and what he felt, Russell replied: "Just overall grip. I went from feeling like a rainmaster and an amateur between the two set-ups - I felt like a complete amateur last week in the rain.

“Regardless of tyre manufacturer it’s always difficult to get the tyres in the rain in the right window. We did a back-to-back set-up and there was about 2.5s between the two.

"We’re not talking small numbers here. We got it wrong last week, hopefully in the future we can get it right.”

Russell said the way Williams was able to get the tyres working better in the wet conditions was crucial and was the same in the dry FP2 running and the completely dry FP1.

He ended Friday 17th-fastest, 2.4s off the pace in first practice and only 2s back in the disrupted second session.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve solved those issues but we understood where we went wrong last week,” Russell added.

“Also on the slick running, I think we’re working in a very difficult working window.

“When we get it in the window the car feels much better, we can extract much more performance from it.

“Not enough to put us any higher than 19th and 20th but at least gets us closer.”

Despite outpacing a Racing Point in FP1 and a McLaren in FP2, and believing Williams is genuinely closer to the pace in Hungary, Russell said he is not expecting a straight fight in the midfield for the first time this season.

“I’m not convinced,” he said. “It’s been a very tricky day for everyone, so although it’s been relatively good for us we can’t take too much out of it and say we’ve solved all of our problems.

“I think that result overall [the gap to the midfield] is a little bit smaller than it realistically is.

“In FP2 most drivers around us were on the medium and hard tyres.

“Definitely we need a reset tomorrow but I feel a lot happier with the car.”

