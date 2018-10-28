Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton can target Schumacher's records now - Rosberg

shares
comments
Hamilton can target Schumacher's records now - Rosberg
By: Glenn Freeman
27m ago

Nico Rosberg says Lewis Hamilton can realistically target Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 records of 91 race wins and seven world championships before the end of his current Mercedes contract.

Hamilton sealed his fifth world title in the Mexican Grand Prix, and he currently has 71 wins to his name, and another two years on his deal with Mercedes.

Read Also:

"For Lewis now, with five titles, unbelievable," said 2016 world champion Rosberg, in a message of congratulations he posted on his YouTube channel after the race.

"It's crazy to think, and equalling [Juan Manuel] Fangio [as a five-time world champion] – crazy.

"He can seriously go for Schumacher's records now. He's got two more years on the contract, and Schumi is only two titles away, 20 race wins away, even that's possible in two years.

"It's amazing. He can really try to become statistically the best of all-time, which is unreal, but it is a possibility, and I'm sure he's going to be motivated by that."

Rosberg said it was irrelevant that Hamilton sealed the title with a disappointing race where Mercedes was way off the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari.

"Today's race was not the best way to finish the season for Mercedes in a race like that, but whatever, it doesn't matter – who cares," he added. "The big picture counts.

"You all really deserve it, phenomenal job, especially this year because Ferrari, on average, maybe even had the better car.

"To go with such pressure, to come so strong through the middle part of the season, develop the car so strong, amazing effort.

"After the midway part of the season it really went two ways: Sebastian really struggling, making mistakes, his team making mistakes as well.

"Mercedes and Lewis [were] getting everything perfect, it just completely went apart in a big way.

"That's why it's now such a big difference in the championship, and it's finished so early. I hope everybody is going to have a great party tonight!"

Next Formula 1 article
Vettel: F1 title defeat expected, but still painful

Previous article

Vettel: F1 title defeat expected, but still painful

Next article

Williams fined for "endangering" pit crew

Williams fined for "endangering" pit crew
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Author Glenn Freeman
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel: F1 title defeat expected, but still painful Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: F1 title defeat expected, but still painful

32m ago
Mexican GP: Hamilton champion, Verstappen takes dominant win Article
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Hamilton champion, Verstappen takes dominant win

Joey Logano knocks Truex out of way to win at Martinsville Article
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano knocks Truex out of way to win at Martinsville

Latest videos
Kimi Raikkonen interview at Shell House in Mexico 03:45
Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen interview at Shell House in Mexico

5h ago
How Shell's Track Lab helps Ferrari on F1 weekends 03:42
Formula 1

How Shell's Track Lab helps Ferrari on F1 weekends

6h ago

Shop Our Store
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now

News in depth
Williams fined for
Formula 1

Williams fined for "endangering" pit crew

Hamilton can target Schumacher's records now - Rosberg
Formula 1

Hamilton can target Schumacher's records now - Rosberg

Vettel: F1 title defeat expected, but still painful
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 title defeat expected, but still painful

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.