Formula 1 Breaking news

Verstappen "too greedy" with Hamilton move - Ricciardo

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, make contact resulting in a puncture for the latter
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ battle
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
12/04/2018 02:36

Daniel Ricciardo believes his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen was "a little too greedy" and squeezed Lewis Hamilton too much in their controversial Bahrain Grand Prix clash.

Verstappen dived inside Hamilton at Turn 1 at the start of the second lap and was almost clear of the Mercedes before his left-rear wheel made contact with Hamilton's right front.

That damaged the rim on Verstappen's car and caused an immediate puncture, which led to the differential being terminally wounded as he limped back to the pits.

Hamilton and Verstappen disagreed over who was to blame for the clash, but Ricciardo said on Thursday in China that the young Dutchman was at fault.

"I'll be honest," said Ricciardo. "It didn't deserve a penalty so that was fine.

"But it reminded me a little bit of me and [Nico] Rosberg in Budapest [in 2015] where he kept coming and I was on the exit kerb and had nowhere else to go.

"I think Max had the move [completed] already, I just don't think he needed to run all the way to the kerb.

"I think regardless Max would have stayed ahead, he was just a little too greedy."

Hamilton said Verstappen was a "dickhead" immediately after the race in the room the top three drivers wait in before the podium ceremony.

He claimed he had forfeited the corner, and Ricciardo agreed Hamilton could not have done more to avoid it.

"I heard some people say Lewis could have lifted but you're there, unless he turned off the track or braked…it's easier said than done," he said.

"Lewis was so tight [to the outside of the track] as well, he wasn't going to make Turn 2 with any form of speed.

"Even if Max had hung around the outside [through Turn 2] I just think Max would have had him regardless. He squeezed him a little too much in my opinion."

