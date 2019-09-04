Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Spa a boost for Renault despite no points

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Spa a boost for Renault despite no points
By:
Sep 4, 2019, 4:23 PM

Daniel Ricciardo says Renault should feel boosted by its speed at the Belgian Grand Prix, even though it failed to take home a decent haul of points.

The Australian's own hopes of a top 10 finish were dashed at the exit of the first corner when he was hit by Lance Stroll's Racing Point, badly damaging the right side of his car and leaving him lacking downforce for the rest of the race as he came home 14th.

And although teammate Nico Hulkenberg managed to take eighth place, Ricciardo is well aware that the whole weekend could have been better - especially if the outfit had not take grid penalties for fresh engines.

Asked by Motorsport.com how he judged the performance of Renault in Belgium, Ricciardo said: "It was promising - and I think even in the race, with such a damaged car, we held on pretty well.

"From the weekend itself, I think it was a very very strong weekend for us on pace. And coming into some of these other more low-downforce circuits, like Monza and that, I think it's promising.

"So we've just got to keep it rolling. Obviously we've missed out on double points, I think we definitely could've got a good handful, but we'll move on."

Ricciardo revealed that the lack of downforce he suffered after being hit by Stroll made his car feel 'wonky', and made going through the Eau Rouge corner each lap very tricky.

"All the right side of the car, the floor, was pretty much missing" he said. "I wouldn't say it was damaged, it was non-existent any more.

"I reported it as soon as it happened and I remember going through Eau Rouge and the car was very wonky, to be polite. So I came in the pits.

"I thought maybe we're going to retire the car because I suspected there was lot of damage, and then we put the mediums on and went out there, and even though it was a handful, it didn't seem the pace of the others was that strong.

"So I think we were like 'well let's just keep going and see what happens', and I think we held on to seventh for a while. I couldn't really believe it, but I was like 'maybe we're going to get some points out of this'.

"Eau Rouge is pretty easy full these days in these cars, but every lap through there if I was full I was holding my breath and otherwise I was lifting. It was a handful. But yeah, I was pretty proud actually we held on for that long, but at the end we couldn't obviously do any more."

Next article
Ferrari, Mercedes face engine concerns for Monza

Previous article

Ferrari, Mercedes face engine concerns for Monza

Next article

Italian GP secures new five-year contract

Italian GP secures new five-year contract
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
11:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
15:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
12:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
15:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
FIA F2

Alesi's F2 car impounded after Hubert's fatal Spa crash

2
Formula 1

Spa hopes to sign off Raidillon gravel trap plans this year

3
Formula 1

Ferrari, Mercedes face engine concerns for Monza

2h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo hopes "no-nonsense" Hulkenberg finds 2020 seat

5
Formula 1

Verstappen to start Italian GP from back of the grid

Latest videos

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1
9m

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

The impact of Leclerc's win on Ferrari and Vettel 07:33
Formula 1

The impact of Leclerc's win on Ferrari and Vettel

The 08:50
Formula 1

The "bundle of factors" behind Hulkenberg's Renault exit

Latest news

Italian GP secures new five-year contract
F1

Italian GP secures new five-year contract

Ricciardo: Spa a boost for Renault despite no points
F1

Ricciardo: Spa a boost for Renault despite no points

Ferrari, Mercedes face engine concerns for Monza
F1

Ferrari, Mercedes face engine concerns for Monza

The trait that makes Leclerc Ferrari's future
F1

The trait that makes Leclerc Ferrari's future

Masi says slow qualifying out-laps not a concern
F1

Masi says slow qualifying out-laps not a concern

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.