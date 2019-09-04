Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari, Mercedes face engine concerns for Monza

shares
comments
Ferrari, Mercedes face engine concerns for Monza
By:
Sep 4, 2019, 2:44 PM

The Mercedes and Ferrari Formula 1 teams are likely to head into the Italian Grand Prix with some engine reliability concerns following the failures from its customers at Spa.

All six Mercedes-powered cars took the new Phase 3 power unit on Friday morning in Belgium, with the intention of making it to the end of the season with no further changes and thus no penalties.

However, Racing Point's Sergio Perez suffered a failure in FP2, and then Robert Kubica had a different issue in his Williams at the start of qualifying.

Read Also:

Both drivers had to revert to Phase 2 units for the race while the damaged examples were returned to HPP in Brixworth for analysis.

Mercedes boss Wolff admitted that there were concerns about the other cars heading into the race, and said pending an investigation the situation was not resolved.

"It didn't compromise us massively. It did a tiny bit," Wolff said.

"We were not taking any risks in the race. But it was certainly not a comfortable situation. The failures looked to be different and are not analysed and understood as of yet."

Ferrari introduced its new engine at Spa only in the Haas cars of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, and the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi, prior to its planned deployment with the works cars at Monza.

However, Giovinazzi suffered a failure in qualifying on Saturday, and Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admitted that it was a cause for concern.

"That's a good point, no doubt," he said when asked by Motorsport.com. "We need to analyse what happened because one of these failures should be down to something wrong, quite detectable.

"The engine will be back tomorrow [Monday] in Maranello, the first need will be to disassemble it and try to understand. We've got a few days still to react. But yes, it is a concern."

Earlier in the Spa weekend Binotto stressed that introducing the new engine with customer cars was not a data gathering exercise prior to deploying it with the works team, as it should already be proven.

"The reason we are anticipating is not to get data," he said when asked by Motorsport.com. "By the time that you introduce a unit it should be fully reliable, homologated and validated on the dyno.

"So the reason why we are introducing is simply we are on different scenarios in terms of allocation, in terms of mileage, and certainly by splitting as well the building of the engines makes it a lot easier at the factory."

While the works cars are scheduled to take the new engine in Spa, Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur told Motorsport.com that there are no plans for Kimi Raikkonen to upgrade for the Italian manufacturer's home race. Any future change will earn the Finn a grid penalty.

Next article
The trait that makes Leclerc Ferrari's future

Previous article

The trait that makes Leclerc Ferrari's future
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
FIA F2

Alesi's F2 car impounded after Hubert's fatal Spa crash

2
Formula 1

Ferrari, Mercedes face engine concerns for Monza

1h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo hopes "no-nonsense" Hulkenberg finds 2020 seat

4
Formula 1

Spa hopes to sign off Raidillon gravel trap plans this year

5
Formula 1

Verstappen to start Italian GP from back of the grid

Latest videos

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1
3h

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

The impact of Leclerc's win on Ferrari and Vettel 07:33
Formula 1

The impact of Leclerc's win on Ferrari and Vettel

The 08:50
Formula 1

The "bundle of factors" behind Hulkenberg's Renault exit

Starting Grid for the Belgian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Belgian GP

Latest news

Ferrari, Mercedes face engine concerns for Monza
F1

Ferrari, Mercedes face engine concerns for Monza

The trait that makes Leclerc Ferrari's future
F1

The trait that makes Leclerc Ferrari's future

Masi says slow qualifying out-laps not a concern
F1

Masi says slow qualifying out-laps not a concern

Spa hopes to sign off Raidillon gravel trap plans this year
F1

Spa hopes to sign off Raidillon gravel trap plans this year

Kvyat says Toro Rosso needs to sort qualifying pace
F1

Kvyat says Toro Rosso needs to sort qualifying pace

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.