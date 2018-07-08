Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: "Most attractive" Red Bull alternatives now gone

shares
comments
Ricciardo:
By: Scott Mitchell
Jul 8, 2018, 9:01 AM

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he is likely to stay with the Red Bull Formula 1 team in 2019 because the “two most attractive” alternatives are now closed to him.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

As reported by Motorsport.com last week, Ricciardo is close to signing a new deal with Red Bull after initially waiting to see if an opportunity would arise at Mercedes or Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas look like earning new deals at Mercedes while Sebastian Vettel will be partnered by either Kimi Raikkonen or Charles Leclerc.

“It’s obviously looking more likely I’ll probably remain, but there still hasn’t been any pen to paper” said Ricciardo. “[I’m] still trying to get a few last things sorted.

“Not every door is closed, but it's looking more and more likely that the other top teams will probably remain with their line-up.

“I don't have the facts on that, but you kind of just read between the lines and you feel that's probably going to remain.

“Obviously if it wasn't Red Bull, [Ferrari and Mercedes are] the two most attractive options.

“If they're not possible, then for me now it's hard to be convinced that another option is better than Red Bull.

“I’m making sure that I'm right with my judgments.”

Though Vettel and Hamilton have previously suggested they would be fine with any teammate, both have also expressed happiness at the dynamic within their respective teams.

Responding to a suggestion he was too quick for those two drivers to want him in their teams, Ricciardo joked he had been trying “make them [Hamilton and Vettel] think I’m not that good” since winning from pole in Monaco.

Ricciardo has been outqualified and outraced by teammate Max Verstappen in the grands prix since his Monte Carlo triumph.

The Australian lacked pace in Canada, picked up front wing damage in the race in France and had a team order gripe in Austrian GP qualifying that was followed up with a mechanical failure the following day.

His misfortune continued in British GP qualifying when a problem stopped him using DRS automatically.

“Max is driving well, but I think there’s been things every weekend since Monaco which is just been a bit of a disruption or a bit of bad luck,” he said.

“I don’t think it cost me the fifth place [on the Silverstone grid] with the DRS, but it just, I don’t know, pisses me off.”

 

Next Formula 1 article
Toro Rosso losing "crazy" time on the straights - Gasly

Previous article

Toro Rosso losing "crazy" time on the straights - Gasly

Next article

Williams pair to start Silverstone race from pitlane

Williams pair to start Silverstone race from pitlane

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.