All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

Ricciardo: "People will calm down" about RB's F1 performance

Daniel Ricciardo has played down paddock talk over his RB Formula 1 team's potential, saying "people will calm down a bit" after this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

RB finished last season strongly after a steady stream of floor upgrades but ran out of races to overtake Williams for seventh in the championship.
After analysing last week's winter test at Sakhir, Williams' Alex Albon was one of several drivers and observers wary of the steps the former AlphaTauri team has made, having finished last season as one of the strongest teams in low-speed corners.
"Regarding RB, I think we already saw it towards the end of last year, they started to really make big steps as they work much closer with Red Bull," Albon said.
"I think that's pretty much the reason why you see the increase in performance from them. That's not discrediting what they're doing, they're doing an amazing job.
"But I do think they're going to be definitely one step or two steps ahead of where they were last year. They already showed great pace towards the end of last year as well.
"So, they're continuing that and I think they're actually going to be quite close to the top of the midfield."
Albon's comments back up long-run data from the winter test which, while it needs to be treated with caution, projects RB to be clear of 2023's remaining three bottom teams and closer to the top of the midfield.
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When Ricciardo was asked if RB has a lot more pace to come than what it showed in last week's test, he played down the excitement around the so-called VCARB01 he and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda are driving.
"Time will tell, but I honestly don't think so," he said. "I want to say after testing, we have a bit of an idea of the gap to the leaders, give or take probably a few tenths. But knowing that it's still I think a bit of a pretty big gap.
"I think there are some teams that fit inside that gap. If we could leave here with Q3 and points, I think we'd be very happy to. Do I stand here now and say we're definitely going to Q3 and points? Still a bit unsure."
Regarding chatter over RB's closer collaboration with Red Bull, which now involves taking both the front and rear suspension from last year's RB19, Ricciardo says people will "calm down a bit" once they see the Anglo-Italian squad's actual performance level.
"I think some people think we'll be the Aston Martin of last year or the pink Mercedes of a few years ago," the Australian commented.
"I would love to surprise myself and be fighting for a podium, but I would say once we get the result of the weekend, people will calm down a bit.
"Obviously, we do have some components that we're allowed to use, but it's not to the level that I think some people are thinking."
Read Also:

Watch: F1 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix - What Can We Expect

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hamilton faced "difficult winter" amid F1 management upheaval for 2024
Next article What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Piastri wary of Red Bull "sandbags" coming off in Bahrain F1 qualifying

Piastri wary of Red Bull "sandbags" coming off in Bahrain F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Piastri wary of Red Bull "sandbags" coming off in Bahrain F1 qualifying Piastri wary of Red Bull "sandbags" coming off in Bahrain F1 qualifying

Mercedes "not getting carried away" with surprising Bahrain F1 pace

Mercedes "not getting carried away" with surprising Bahrain F1 pace

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Mercedes "not getting carried away" with surprising Bahrain F1 pace Mercedes "not getting carried away" with surprising Bahrain F1 pace

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: 2025 Red Bull F1 seat a goal, not a focus

Ricciardo: 2025 Red Bull F1 seat a goal, not a focus

Formula 1

Ricciardo: 2025 Red Bull F1 seat a goal, not a focus Ricciardo: 2025 Red Bull F1 seat a goal, not a focus

Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo

Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo

Formula 1

Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Leclerc: Red Bull form a mystery after it hid potential in F1 testing

Leclerc: Red Bull form a mystery after it hid potential in F1 testing

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Leclerc: Red Bull form a mystery after it hid potential in F1 testing Leclerc: Red Bull form a mystery after it hid potential in F1 testing

Bahrain GP: Tech images from the F1 pitlane explained

Bahrain GP: Tech images from the F1 pitlane explained

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Bahrain GP: Tech images from the F1 pitlane explained Bahrain GP: Tech images from the F1 pitlane explained

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500

IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500

Indy IndyCar

IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500 IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500

F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers?

F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers?

F1 Formula 1

F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers? F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers?

Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life

Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life

WEC WEC
Losail

Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life

Maini stripped of F2 pole after Bahrain qualifying

Maini stripped of F2 pole after Bahrain qualifying

F2 FIA F2
Bahrain

Maini stripped of F2 pole after Bahrain qualifying Maini stripped of F2 pole after Bahrain qualifying

Prime

Discover prime content
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024

The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024 The factors that explain F1’s uniquely conservative driver choices for 2024

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global