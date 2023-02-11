Ricciardo not looking at racing competitively in 2023
Red Bull's third driver Daniel Ricciardo says he is currently not looking at racing competitively in 2023 as he enjoys a year on the Formula 1 sidelines.
After two punishing years at McLaren, during which he won the 2021 Italian Grand Prix but otherwise struggled to get on par with Lando Norris, Ricciardo decided to take a sabbatical from F1.
The 33-year-old is still keeping his foot in the door, signing a deal to become Red Bull's third driver, a role which mainly involves simulator and marketing duties but would also keep him in the frame to test its F1 cars during the year.
With Red Bull's global reach and its expansive racing portfolio, Ricciardo could also have several opportunities to go racing, but the Australian says he is "not really looking at doing anything seriously" as he wants to enjoy a mental break from competition.
"I would think there would be some flexibility if I was really pushing on something that I really wanted to do. And if Red Bull would get involved, then you know, maybe it's a win-win," Ricciardo said.
"But right now, I'm not really looking at doing anything seriously or competitively.
"I also want that mental time off because competition is awesome, I really do love it. But it's a lot as well.
"And if I was to step into something else, inevitably, there would be a level of expectation, so I'd want to make sure that I could just have fun with it.
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"This year is a chance for me just to take a bit more of a light-hearted approach on things and ease off, so I think if I went into something that was going to put a lot of pressure on me, I'm not sure I would actually enjoy it."
After spending a winter without gearing up for a new F1 season, a first for him in over a decade, Ricciardo is convinced he made the right decision of hitting the pause button, although he will be building back up to full fitness for when Red Bull needs to call upon his services.
"Being here at the launch does excite me and it is a cool feeling, but I'm also really happy to be kind of taking the year off. Currently, where I sit, it does really feel right," he explained.
"I feel like the holiday is kind of winding down, I do feel I've had close to enough time off. I'm going to the Super Bowl next weekend and then I'll start to probably get back into a bit more of a regime and a bit more training.
"I'll see what happens over the course the next couple months, but I don't think anything needs to be rushed.
"I obviously need to stay sharp enough that if I do need to jump in spontaneously, then you know, I'm not 20 kilos overweight..."
Related video
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
Haas reveals 2023 F1 car as Red Bull RB19 runs for first time
Latest news
AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery
AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery
AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released
AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released
Pirelli explains WRC Rally Sweden tyre failures
Pirelli explains WRC Rally Sweden tyre failures Pirelli explains WRC Rally Sweden tyre failures
Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing WRC Rally Sweden lead
Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing WRC Rally Sweden lead Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing WRC Rally Sweden lead
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
Throwback: The 1987 Lotus 99T The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
The story of Ken Tyrrell's team How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.