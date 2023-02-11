Haas reveals 2023 F1 car as Red Bull RB19 runs for first time

Listen to this article

The American-owned outfit was the first to reveal its livery for the year ahead, but was always clear that the original shots were of its 2022 car.

However, as it builds up for a filming day at Silverstone, Haas showed off the new VF-23 in shots from its factory.

Pictured with staff and drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, the new car featured some interesting changes from last year's challenger.

Although the drivers were positioned in places to hide key performance areas, and the front wing could not be seen clearly, the car appears to show reprofiled sidepods and incorporates the Ferrari-style floor step, which was featured on the F1-75 but was not used by Haas last year.

Another image of the two drivers with team boss Gunther Steiner, also suggested that the team could have changed the area around the roll hoop.

Haas is coming into 2023 after an encouraging campaign last year where, despite some fluctuating form, managed to finish eighth in the constructors' championship.

Nico Hulkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Some strong performances early in the year helped it secure a new title sponsorship deal with Moneygram, which will help lift its budget for the 2023 campaign.

Red Bull runs its RB19

Haas is not the only team to have offered a first glimpse of its 2023 car after a livery reveal.

Red Bull, which claimed the car unveiled at its New York launch was the new RB19 despite it being no different to last year's RB18, finally gave its 2023 car a first run during a filming day at Silverstone on Friday.

The Milton Keynes-based team, well known for wanting to keep its new designs secret, only released restricted video footage of the car from the event.

However, some slightly better footage of the car did appear on social media after fans were able to get a view of the Silverstone circuit for some spy shots.

Speaking after the run, world champion Max Verstappen said there had been no unexpected dramas.

"I've just driven the RB19 for the first time," he said. "Of course, it's a filming day, but I think it was a good first impression, everything worked really well, everything worked really smooth, so that's exactly what you want from a day like this."