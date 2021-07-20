Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The F1 upgrades that helped Mercedes triumph in the British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo believes that Lewis Hamilton "went in too hot" when he collided with Max Verstappen on the first lap the British GP.

However, Ricciardo doesn't blame the world champion for the incident, citing the aerodynamic impact when two cars are battling for position.

Verstappen crashed heavily after Hamilton clipped his rear wheel at Copse as they battled for the lead.

"I mean it's certainly a nasty outcome, it's obviously at high speed, and it doesn't take much to have a big one like that," he said. "When you're in such a high-speed corner and you're side by side, you're both gonna lose aero, particularly Lewis there, with Max kind of in a little bit of dirty air.

"But I think they were both going in hot, and ultimately Lewis went in too hot for the given level of grip, and that's where you see he just drifted up into Max.

"Completely unintentional, but just the nature of the aero on these cars. You just have to allow a little more. I'm certainly not going to sit here and judge and say he should have done that or that, they've been racing hard all year.

"It's unfortunately that they came together, it's unfortunate for it to be such a big one. But the main thing is Max is okay.

"To be honest, it's a bit like on Saturday with George [Russell] and Carlos [Sainz], it's the first lap, we've got still a bit cold tyres, high fuel, things happen. And it is racing. But I certainly feel for Max."

Former world champion Fernando Alonso said Hamilton was left in a tricky position, and suggested that neither driver was at fault.

"[Judging] the incident, it's difficult, I guess, from the outside," said the Spaniard. "It looked quite close.

"I think Lewis had more than half a car alongside Max. So in a way, Lewis could not disappear from that inside line, it's not that you can vanish.

"It was an unfortunate moment of the race, but nothing intentional, or nothing that any of the two drivers did wrong in my opinion, so that was an unlucky moment."

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas, who watched the incident unfold from fourth place on the road, said that contact appeared to be inevitable.

"Well, I saw them fighting through lap one, a bit like [on Saturday]," said the Finn. "I had a feeling something is going to happen – but they were fighting hard.

"That kind of thing, that happens, it's racing. It can happen. When you fight hard, you, when you don't give up. I'm just happy that Max is fine because it was a big shunt. Also, I really feel like Lewis fully deserved the win."

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
23 h
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

