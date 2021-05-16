Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters

By:

Daniel Ricciardo thinks Lewis Hamilton’s hard-fought wins in Formula 1 this year are helping silence doubters who questioned just how good he is

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters

Hamilton is locked in a thrilling duel with Max Verstappen for this year’s F1 title, and has won three of the first four races so far this season.

But the tight fight with his Red Bull rival has forced Hamilton to push to the max, and that has cast a fresh light on the contribution he makes to Mercedes’ success.

And, after years where critics have suggested that Hamilton only wins in F1 because of his car, Ricciardo is one who thinks perceptions are being changed.

“A lot of people are probably tipping their hat to Lewis,” said Ricciardo, speaking at the unveiling of the new Gulf livery that his McLaren team will run in next weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

“He's getting it dished back at him and he's holding his ground. And, I guess, showing people that maybe doubted him, why he is as good as he is.”

Asked about who he thinks will come on top in the battle, Ricciardo said: “At this stage, you'd always, I guess, take experience.

“So if it was really down to the wire, then I think Lewis has showed some strong signs. But then again, if there's a gap, Max goes for it. That's why obviously I respect Max a lot.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo also sensed some potential mind games between the F1 title rivals in the wake of comments from Hamilton about how much he learned from Verstappen’s driving when following him at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“If it had been in qualifying, then he would have been able to see a different line that Max may be taking, or something like that,” said the Australian.

“So maybe that could be just a little bit of a comment to like, get some shout about nothing. Maybe it is a bit of a way to engage in some mind games.

“But, in saying that, you can learn a little bit. You do know if someone's rattle when you're the hunter.

“You can tell if, and I'm not saying this was that situation, but particularly pre-F1, when you’re stalking someone, you can see when they're starting to slide the car more, lock a brake, or drop a wheel here.

“We obviously can't see them, but if you picture them without a helmet on, in that moment, their expressions would be tense.

“Perhaps he's referring to that. And maybe Max was like erratic. I don't know, but could just be something that's nothing.”

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

Previous article

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton , Daniel Ricciardo
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

1h
2
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

5h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters

15min
4
MotoGP

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” French MotoGP crash

2h
5
Formula 1

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar

2h
Latest news
Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters

15m
McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

1h
Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves
Formula 1

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

2h
Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar
Formula 1

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar

2h
How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks
Formula 1

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks

7h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt form 00:47
Formula 1
May 15, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt form

IndyCar: Baku would welcome hosting future sprint races 00:33
Formula 1
May 15, 2021

IndyCar: Baku would welcome hosting future sprint races

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off 05:34
Formula 1
May 14, 2021

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

What Is RAKE? | Formula 1 05:02
Formula 1
May 14, 2021

What Is RAKE? | Formula 1

F1: Wolff - Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor 00:38
Formula 1
May 14, 2021

F1: Wolff - Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level
Formula 1

Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level

F1 title battle a “fight of the giants”, says Wolff
Formula 1

F1 title battle a “fight of the giants”, says Wolff

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Portuguese GP Prime
Formula 1

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021

Trending Today

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” French MotoGP crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” French MotoGP crash

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar

Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks

Rahal on GP Indy: “One of the better drives I’ve ever had”
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal on GP Indy: “One of the better drives I’ve ever had”

Latest news

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves
Formula 1 Formula 1

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.