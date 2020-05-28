Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren

shares
comments
Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren
By:
May 28, 2020, 3:35 PM

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he held talks with Ferrari over a future Formula 1 race seat before signing with McLaren for the 2021 season.

Ricciardo announced earlier this month he would be leaving Renault at the end of the season to join McLaren next year, replacing Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz.

Ricciardo had been linked to the Ferrari drive following Sebastian Vettel's exit, having previously held talks with the team over a race drive back in 2018 when he was with Red Bull.

The Australian has revealed these talks extended into this year as Ferrari considered a replacement for Vettel, only for the team to strike an agreement with Sainz.

"There have been discussions already from a few years back, and that continued all the way through to now," Ricciardo said in an interview with CNN.

"I won't deny that, but obviously it's never really come to fruition.

"I've never really chose to dive too deep into it. Everyone says it would be a good fit, obviously, with my name and all the background stuff, but I try not to get emotionally caught up in any kind of situation."

Read Also:

Ricciardo said he understood why Sainz had got the seat following the Spaniard's impressive 2019 season that saw him score McLaren's first podium in nearly six years.

"I see how Carlos is a fit for the team. So I don't really look at it like 'why not me?'" Ricciardo said.

"Carlos had a very strong 2019. He's a bit of hot property right now, and I guess it's a good fit for where they are at."

Ricciardo also held talks with McLaren over a drive back in 2018 when considering his options for 2019 and beyond, before eventually signing with Renault.

The seven-time grand prix winner said there was no single moment or factor that prompted him to quit Renault and join McLaren this time around, saying there is no "black and white answer".

"There wasn't any moment, which was like a light bulb and said: 'Yes, that's what I need to do.'" Ricciardo said.

"Equally, there wasn't something I saw in McLaren, which created that or there wasn't something in Renault, which created the moment of 'I have to move on.'

"The discussions with McLaren go back to even before 2018, and I guess continued over time.

"Obviously it's not an overnight decision. I guess to compare as well the two [teams], I don't think that's fair."

Next article
McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits

Previous article

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren

36m
2
Formula 1

How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war

3
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco 500

1h
4
Esports

Virtual Isle of Man TT announced, Hickman leads rider line-up

5
Formula 1

The floor tweaks aimed to slow down F1 cars in 2021

Latest videos

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time 13:04
Formula 1
2h

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos 03:17
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners 04:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul 05:24
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul

Latest news

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren
F1

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits
F1

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits

Race of my Life: Mansell on the 1986 British GP
F1

Race of my Life: Mansell on the 1986 British GP

How development freeze will save F1 teams money
F1

How development freeze will save F1 teams money

How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war
F1

How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.