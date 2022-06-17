Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Schumacher admits he was battered by Baku’s F1 main straight Next / Why 2011 Canadian GP was not Button's greatest drive
Formula 1 Analysis

Has Ricciardo got his F1 dancing partner back at McLaren?

Daniel Ricciardo is quite open that his recent uptick in Formula 1 pace is not enough for him to feel the need to crack open a celebratory beer just yet.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Has Ricciardo got his F1 dancing partner back at McLaren?
Listen to this article

After more than a year of struggles at McLaren, where he has more often than not been in the shadow of Lando Norris, there finally appears to be a glimmer of hope that things are getting better.

His improved pace in Baku put him in the window where McLaren had to intervene with team orders as his strategy played out, and there is an impression that Ricciardo has turned the corner in understanding what he needs to get the most from his F1 car.

The challenge of finding the missing few tenths has not been an easy one Ricciardo, as it has been more a case of details than anything obvious standing out as majorly wrong.

But, as he explains, sometimes getting fully at one with a car is something that comes down to a personal feeling rather that anything that can be pointed out on a computer screen.

"As a race car driver, we thrive off the competition and being competitive," he said, when asked by Motorsport.com to describe what's been missing. "But I think we also thrive off that feeling of getting hooked up, and that feeling of putting the lap together. It's kind of a powerful feeling.

"So when you're not kind of gelling with the car, that's a big part of that feeling which you're missing.

"It's kind of like dancing; you want you and your partner to be in tune. And if it's not, then it's a little less enjoyable."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, on the grid

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, on the grid

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo's form over the Baku suggested he may have got have got his dancing partner in step, and it appears a post-Monaco GP session in the McLaren simulator at Woking helped unlock some answers.

His Monaco weekend had been one where things had started well, but then drifted away: and in digging deep into the details of what happened there, it has helped produce answers for improvements elsewhere.

"There's certainly some good signs which have come through from that," he added. "So I think probably the encouraging part is that we've made progress.

"I think obviously there's understanding something, but then it's putting it kind of into practice. There's still more to exploit, but I think that's been certainly a good sign."

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl says that the main thing Ricciardo had been lacking was confidence in finding the final tenths in qualifying – which goes back to that dancing partner vibe.

Seidl said: "Especially when it goes into qualifying and when you have to push this car to the absolute limit, he just doesn't feel as comfortable as Lando.

"And then he is missing these last percentages. That's where the gap is coming from, together with the fact that he's obviously up against a Lando who is in top form."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Being a confidence thing also means that it is something that can change like the flick of a switch; rather than needing a specific car part to be designed and manufacturer.

"I know I can still do it," added Ricciardo. "I think in this sport everything operates at such a high level and if something's a little bit out of tune, then it can have a bit of a carry-on effect.

"So it's really just for me to get back into that place where I'm in tune, fully in tune, with the car and then it'll come. I have felt it before, you know, so I think it could come at any circuit and I think from then it will probably start to build again, some nice rhythm."

What is also important to understand is that Ricciardo appearing to find his feet again it not linked to Zak Brown's recent media comments about the Australian's performances.

Brown's remarks about Ricciardo's form not living up to expectations prompted a wave of speculation about his future – and was viewed by some as a wake-up call.

Not so, says Seidl.

"I don't think that Daniel is a driver, with the experiences he is having, that he needs any external pressure in order to keep working hard in order to find this last percentages and feeling fully comfortable with the car," he explained.

"The team after Monaco, together with Daniel, did the same as we always do, and as we do with Lando: trying to study the data obviously in detail to see where we see points to improve, and this is what happened.

"I haven't seen any employee, it doesn't matter if it's a mechanic or engineer or drive, in the last 20 years I did motorsport, that got better by getting criticized in public."

Like almost everything in F1, progress comes from analysis, finding answers and hard work.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher admits he was battered by Baku’s F1 main straight
Previous article

Schumacher admits he was battered by Baku’s F1 main straight
Next article

Why 2011 Canadian GP was not Button's greatest drive

Why 2011 Canadian GP was not Button's greatest drive
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference
Formula 1

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.