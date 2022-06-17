Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Video

Why 2011 Canadian GP was not Button's greatest drive

Everyone thinks that the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix was Jenson Button's greatest race. We disagree.

Listen to this article

In this episode of "Short View Back to the Past", Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner takes a look at one of the most remarkable races in Formula 1 history, when Button went from last to first, and argues the case for an alternative brilliant drive from the 2009 world champion.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

 

