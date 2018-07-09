Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Unlucky end to triple-header "sucks"

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Unlucky end to triple-header
By: Scott Mitchell
Co-author: Glenn Freeman
Jul 9, 2018, 11:03 AM

Daniel Riccardo says being unlucky "sucks" and "sounds shit" after concluding a difficult Formula 1 triple-header with a British Grand Prix that left him eager for a break.

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

Ricciardo picked up front wing damage in France two weeks ago, which was followed up by a mechanical failure in Austria and fifth in Britain after a poorly-timed safety car.

Though Red Bull was no match for Mercedes or Ferrari at Silverstone Ricciardo was running third before making a second pitstop for fresh tyres, which gave track position to Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton moments before the safety car emerged.

He could not make it past a fading Valtteri Bottas late on and admitted "we didn't have the legs" to challenge.

"I could get close, I could get within a distance, but I couldn't get any closer, and just started to kill my tyres getting close to him," Ricciardo told Sky Sports F1 after the race.

"The grip we had to catch him then didn't stay once we were closer to him. It was a bit tricky to follow, and if we don't get the exit off the corner, they've got quite a few ponies.

"I'm actually looking forward to a week off now. The triple header, every race we had something not going our way.

"We pitted pretty last minute and then the safety car came out, so we lost positions there.

"We were just a bit unlucky. Unlucky sucks, though. It sounds shit, so whatever."

Ricciardo at least finished the grand prix, which meant he ended a three-race run of being outqualified and outraced by teammate Max Verstappen.

But the 29-year-old has still not stood on the podium since his win in Monaco.

He ended that weekend third in the championship, 38 points from the top, but has dropped a place and is now 65 points behind Sebastian Vettel.

"Since Monaco we haven't really had things go our way," Ricciardo said. "I'll still take a Monaco win, but I don't want that to be the last hurrah.

"We've had bits and pieces not go our way for the last three, so we'll just try and turn it around in Hockenheim and Budapest.

"But I'm looking forward to a week away from race cars."

Verstappen's race ended late on after suffering a brake-by-wire failure while running ahead of Ricciardo that led to a gearbox problem.

It was an abrupt to a run of three podium finishes that peaked with victory in Austria.

He told Sky: "It's not a nice way to finish it, but luckily last week was good and the other two before were also positive.

"It's racing sometimes. I've had it many times before, and it will also happen in the future.

"Of course I wish to finish fifth here at least to collect some points because now we have nothing."

Next Formula 1 article
Ericsson admits DRS finger trouble to blame for crash

Previous article

Ericsson admits DRS finger trouble to blame for crash

Next article

British Grand Prix driver ratings

British Grand Prix driver ratings

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.