Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
122 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option

shares
comments
Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option
By:
Jul 27, 2020, 9:55 AM

Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle says using the circuit’s alternative layouts or running its Grand Prix track in reverse were never serious considerations for the rearranged 2020 Formula 1 season.

During talks with F1 that eventually ended with Silverstone agreeing to host this weekend’s British GP and the follow-on 70th Anniversary race, Pringle suggested “nothing's off the table” when it came to ideas to reorganise the coronavirus-disrupted campaign.

But the track’s managing director has now explained the impracticalities of F1 trying to race on one of Silverstone’s alterative layouts – the 1.851-mile International Circuit and the 1.639-mile National Circuit (there is also the sub-one-mile Stowe Circuit) – or reversing the usual F1 track.

“Well it wasn't [really a serious idea] because Silverstone is about the Grand Prix circuit – you can't go the other way around,” Pringle told Motorsport.com.

“That was just me mischievously not shutting down a journalist quickly enough, but that was great because that ran for three or four weeks and kept our name out there!

“We are a 'handed' circuit, we cannot go the other way round.

“And actually, if we raced on the International [layout], then you just get half the good corners, twice as often. You haven't suddenly got a new, different configuration.

“Whatever we'd do is a slice, a pairing down, and they weren't going to go racing around the National [layout] – they'd end up very dizzy. So, it was never taken seriously.”

Read Also:

For Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris – and Anglo-Thai driver Alex Albon – this weekend’s British GP will be the first time any F1 drivers race on their home track without fans being present.

When asked by Motorsport.com about what the event might lose for the home drivers because of the closed-door policy, Williams driver Russell said: “I guess you lose that sort of buzz entering into the paddock.

“You’ve always got a bit of an extra gear when you go to your home race because you’ve got that home support.

“It’s such an amazing feeling, driving into the paddock, seeing everybody cheering your name on the parade lap and everything.

“Ultimately, whenever I put the helmet on I drive as fast as possible, whether that’s at Silverstone or Hungary, or Austria, wherever that may be.

“So, I’ll miss that support and Silverstone was one of my highlights last year –from the fan perspective side of things – but nevertheless, once the helmet is on nothing really changes.”

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

Previous article

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
32m

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option

Vinales "couldn't breathe" behind Rossi in Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Vinales "couldn't breathe" behind Rossi in Andalusian GP

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"

Oliveira disputes Binder’s account of Turn 1 KTM clash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira disputes Binder’s account of Turn 1 KTM clash

Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

Silverstone offered to host 12 F1 races in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Silverstone offered to host 12 F1 races in 2020

Latest news

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
32m

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview
3h

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Triple-header races can't be new F1 standard, warns Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Triple-header races can't be new F1 standard, warns Seidl

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

2h
2
Formula 1

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option

32m
3
MotoGP

Vinales "couldn't breathe" behind Rossi in Andalusian GP

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"

5
MotoGP

Oliveira disputes Binder’s account of Turn 1 KTM clash

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Latest news

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option
Formula 1

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown
Formula 1

FIA explains how Honda worked through F1’s lockdown

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Triple-header races can't be new F1 standard, warns Seidl
Formula 1

Triple-header races can't be new F1 standard, warns Seidl

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"
Formula 1

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.