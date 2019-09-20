Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat says reverse grid races would be a "band aid"

shares
comments
Kvyat says reverse grid races would be a "band aid"
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Sep 20, 2019, 12:56 PM

Reverse grid qualifying races in Formula 1 have been called a "band aid" for the sport's real problems by Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat.

F1 teams and the sport's owners Liberty Media are discussing the idea of trialling a number of reverse grid races on Saturdays in 2020 to see if it is something the team should adopt permanently for the future.

But while there appears to be growing consensus that the format change could be worth a try, Kvyat suggests that moves to try to spice up the action fail to address the real issues that are affecting the sport.

Read Also:

Asked by Motorsport.com for his views on the potential reverse grid trials, Kvyat said: "I think it is a band aid, it is not a fix to the real problem.

"We should have a closer more competitive field together. Then we don't need to create these sprint races or whatever.

"It [reverse grids] sounds a bit unnatural to me. Sounds a bit like not a fix for a real problem, just a band aid, like I said. That's my first reaction.

"But then I think the same as with halo. It will go in, people will complain a bit, and then we'll get on with it. But it sounds like it is going a bit away from tradition, the classic [history] of this sport."

Kvyat's view that F1 should be focusing more on why the grid is split into two divisions is something that McLaren's Carlos Sainz agrees with too.

"I think we need to address two main things, which is we need all the teams to be close together in times," explained the McLaren driver.

"That will make the show better 100%. The show in the midfield is actually a lot of fun and we have cars that are impossible to overtake and yet the racing is still good fun.

"And then there is the overtaking issue that we have. If you address the equality between the cars, [get them] a lot closer, then the performance and the following of the cars, maybe Formula 1 doesn't need reversed grids because the races could be exciting as they are."

Kvyat added that F1 should set it sights on a rulebook which helps deliver races that are decided on the final lap, like in MotoGP.

"The top three teams all perform well on different kind of tracks: one car is fast on straights, the other one in corners and so on, and so on," he said.

"It looks like a very interesting mix, and even just because of that mix I don't think we really need the reverse grid.

"But if we can add five or six teams to it, or at least Renault, McLaren, and you have five teams at the same level then it is more interesting. Then we're talking about a MotoGP kind of competitive field.

"And that will really be great, because how many last lap battles have we had in MotoGP? It is cool, no? Last lap, last corner. So... that is what I think the aim should be from F1 to fix."

Next article
Red Bull: Hulkenberg "not on our list" for 2020

Previous article

Red Bull: Hulkenberg "not on our list" for 2020

Next article

F1 poised for extra tyre test per Pirelli's request

F1 poised for extra tyre test per Pirelli's request
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow practice for the Singapore GP as it happens

2
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

3h
3
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2

46m
4
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as Bottas crashes

3h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull: Hulkenberg "not on our list" for 2020

1h

Latest videos

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1
2h

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test 02:41
Formula 1

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test

Latest news

F1 poised for extra tyre test per Pirelli's request
F1

F1 poised for extra tyre test per Pirelli's request

Bottas using Hamilton videos to improve battles
F1

Bottas using Hamilton videos to improve battles

Kvyat says reverse grid races would be a "band aid"
F1

Kvyat says reverse grid races would be a "band aid"

Red Bull: Hulkenberg "not on our list" for 2020
F1

Red Bull: Hulkenberg "not on our list" for 2020

Renault backs time penalties as alternative to grid drops
F1

Renault backs time penalties as alternative to grid drops

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.