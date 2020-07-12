Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

shares
comments
Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 7:21 PM

The FIA stewards at the Styrian Grand Prix have declared a protest submitted by the Renault Formula 1 team against the two Racing Point cars of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll as admissible, and it will be ruled upon when the evidence has been gathered.

The protest concerned Appendix 6 of the FIA sporting regulations, which relates to listed parts, and what can and cannot be shared between teams.

It relates specifically to the front and rear brake ducts used by the Racing Point RP20, which Renault clearly believes are more similar to those used on last year’s Mercedes W10 than the rules allow.

Read Also:

In stark contrast to the protest made last week by Red Bull Racing on the subject of the Mercedes DAS system, which was submitted on a Friday and thus did not affect qualifying or the race, Renault took action after today’s Styrian GP.

Perez and Stroll finished sixth and seventh, immediately ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo. Should the pink cars be excluded, Ricciardo and those who finished behind him would move up the order.

The stewards first had to decide that the protest was admissible – in other words that Renault had a case – before determining that the matter would require a more detailed investigation than could be carried out at the track on Sunday evening.

The stewards explained the case thus: “With regards to front and rear brake ducts used on cars 11 and 18, the Stewards summoned and heard from the team representatives of both teams and a representative of the FIA Technical Department. 

“The Stewards determined that the protest met all requirements specified in Article 13 of the FIA International Sporting Code and is, therefore, admissible.

“The FIA Technical Department representative was directed to seal and impound the relevant parts of cars 11 and 18 in preparation for conducting a detailed analysis of those pieces.

“The representative is further directed to provide a detailed report to the Stewards with the findings and to include an assessment that matches those findings against the alleged infringements outlined in the protest.

“The representative is authorised in the name of the Stewards to call upon such outside technical assistance, including representatives of the following teams:-Renault DP World F1 Team, BWT Racing Point F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team – in the conduct of their assessment.

“Furthermore, the Stewards ordered the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team to provide the front and rear brake air ducts of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ used by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in the 2019 season to the FIA Technical Department for examination.”

Read Also:

Regarding the date of the hearing they added: “When the likely submission date of the assessment can be determined, the FIA Technical Department representative will communicate that to the Chairman of the Stewards so that the next meeting to assess the claims can be scheduled.”

Next article
Renault lodges protest against Racing Point

Previous article

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point

Trending Today

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches Race 2 win from O’Ward
IndyCar / IndyCar
2h

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches Race 2 win from O’Ward

2020 F1 World Championship points after Styrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 World Championship points after Styrian Grand Prix

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results
IndyCar / IndyCar
2h

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results

Racing Point "debatably" the second fastest F1 car - Stroll
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Racing Point "debatably" the second fastest F1 car - Stroll

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

Latest news

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point

Mercedes took "solid step forward" with gearbox issues
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes took "solid step forward" with gearbox issues

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Teams Renault F1 Team , Racing Point
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

1h
2
Formula 1

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point

3h
3
Formula 1

2020 F1 World Championship points after Styrian Grand Prix

4
IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches Race 2 win from O’Ward

2h
5
IndyCar

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”
Formula 1

Stewards rule Renault’s Racing Point protest “admissible”

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point
Formula 1

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point

Mercedes took "solid step forward" with gearbox issues
Formula 1

Mercedes took "solid step forward" with gearbox issues

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

Racing Point "debatably" the second fastest F1 car - Stroll
Formula 1

Racing Point "debatably" the second fastest F1 car - Stroll

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.