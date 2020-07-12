Formula 1
Renault lodges protest against Racing Point

Renault lodges protest against Racing Point
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 5:10 PM

Renault has protested Racing Point's cars following its double points finish in the Austrian Grand Prix.

The French car manufacturer lodged complaints about both Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll's cars as the debate over its Mercedes copy erupted.

The Renault protest alleged that Racing Point had breached the rules by not using a design that had been fully created by itself.

Article 1 of Appendix 6 of the Sporting Regulations states: "A competitor shall, in respect of the Listed Parts to be used in its cars in Formula One, only use Listed Parts which are designed by it."

Renault further cited that Racing Point had not retained: "the exclusive right to use the Listed Parts in Formula One so long as it competes in Formula One."

And it also alleged that in copying the Mercedes concept it had breached rules that required: "in the case of the Outsourcing of design, such third party shall not be a competitor or a party that directly or indirectly designs Listed Parts for any competitor."

Ever since Racing Point revealeds its new car as pre-season testing it has caused a stir, with it being nicknamed a 'Pink Mercedes' because of the inspiration it took from last year's W10 car.

Renault had suggested on the eve of the season that it could protest the car, and it has duly followed through with that move after an impressive charge through the field from both Perez and Stroll on Sunday.

Read Also:

Speaking earlier this year, Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul said he felt uneasy at the way Racing Point had been able to adopt so much of the Mercedes concept.

"I think it's the first time since I joined Formula 1 that someone has been really proud of copying," he said. "It's like someone who forges artworks being super happy with the work he's done.

"Yet, it's not worth the original piece, or the pride of working on an original piece…"

However, the FIA has visited Racing Point's factory and gave the outfit the all-clear with its design concept.

Renault issued a short statement on Sunday night that said: "We confirm that Renault DP World F1 Team has submitted a request to the Stewards of the Event for clarification on the legality of the Racing Point RP20.

"We have no further comment on this matter until the Stewards have arrived at a decision."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point
Author Jonathan Noble

