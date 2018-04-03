Renault's turnaround "phenomenal", says Williams

Renault's progress since its return to Formula 1 as a factory team has been "a remarkable turnaround", according to the Williams outfit's deputy principal Claire Williams.

The French manufacturer took over the struggling Lotus outfit ahead of the 2016 season, and scored just eight points in its comeback campaign to finish ninth overall.

That turned into 57 points and sixth overall last year, and the team looks to have made another step for 2018 – with both its cars finishing in the points in Australia and Carlos Sainz logging the best lap of the weekend among those not driving for one of the breakaway three leading teams.

"Renault have definitely done a pretty impressive job – I think they are probably fighting, going to be snapping the heels of the top three," Williams said in Melbourne.

"That's a phenomenal turnaround – to turn around a team in this sport takes a huge amount of hard work and effort.

"And they seem to have done a really good job."

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul said earlier this year that, when the Enstone-based outfit was taken over by the marque, "a lack of investment under previous ownership" had left it lagging nearly a decade behind its rivals.

The Enstone facilities have been expanded since, and new staff has been added, with former FIA man Marcin Budkowski the largest-profile arrival.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Nico Hulkenberg – who joined the team last year – said the impact of Renault's investment was clear to see.

"You feel it eventually, yes, because it translates into performance," he said.

"But it's a factory team and if they want to get back to the front, that's what they have to do and that's what they are doing.

"This is also what I wanted from the team and what I expect.

"You don't get to the front in Formula 1 just by staying where you are, you need to make progress, you need to invest and you need to work harder than the others to catch up."

"We have a good vision together," the German added. "We will get closer to the front.

"The question is just how long it will take, I'm pretty sure about that."

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper