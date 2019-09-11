Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault F1 team made £7.4m loss in 2018

shares
comments
Renault F1 team made £7.4m loss in 2018
By:
Sep 11, 2019, 1:43 PM

The Renault Formula 1 team generated more income in 2018 than in 2017 but also made a significant loss, newly released company accounts show.

The team's overall turnover rose from £136.3m in 2017 to £146.6m last year.

The latter figure was boosted in part by the rise from ninth place in the 2016 world championship to sixth in 2017, with the benefits being felt in the following season, as well as increased sponsorship.

However, despite the increased turnover, a modest profit of £1.1m in 2017 became a loss of £7.4m last year.

Renault says that the weak pound was one of two primary causes, noting that "despite the continued growth in turnover, financial results have deteriorated for the first time in three years, primarily driven by two factors.

"Expected turnover was negatively impacted by the strength of the British pound versus the Euro and the US dollar. Almost all turnover is denominated in Euro and US dollar, whilst the majority of costs are sterling denominated."

In addition, Renault says that "extra resources were added to in-season car development" as the team battled for fourth place.

The accounts also highlight the extent of the ongoing rebuilding programme. The average number of employees rose from 606 in 2017 to 676 in 2018, the increase of 70 represented by 32 in production, 25 in engineering, and 13 in administration. The changes contributed to an increase of over £9.4m in annual staff costs.

In another sign of the team's expansion, £10.6m of fixed assets – reflecting improvements to the Enstone factory infrastructure – were added, on top of the £34.6m already invested under Renault ownership in 2016-'17.

The company says that such spending is not yet over, noting that "whilst the major investment required initially is now complete there are major projects in the pipeline for 2019, and beyond, to achieve Renault's long-term aim of winning the constructors' championship."

Renault also makes it clear that it sees a potential future impact from Brexit, adding that "the company continues to monitor Brexit developments and to put plans in place for different scenarios, including whether the impact can be mitigated by utilising the operations the group has in the European Union."

Next article
The 2020 spat forcing F1 to break its own rules

Previous article

The 2020 spat forcing F1 to break its own rules
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
16:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
20:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
18:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
21:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
20:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super GT

Toyota takes covers off Super GT-spec Supra

2
Formula 1

Renault F1 team made £7.4m loss in 2018

12m
3
Formula 1

Rebuilding Vettel's confidence "won't be easy" - Brawn

4
Super GT

Honda changes NSX engine layout for Class One era

5
Formula 1

Why the Ferrari dream is as good as over for Vettel

3h

Latest videos

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure 03:59
Formula 1

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think 04:00
Formula 1

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Starting Grid for the Italian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Italian GP

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Latest news

Renault F1 team made £7.4m loss in 2018
F1

Renault F1 team made £7.4m loss in 2018

The 2020 spat forcing F1 to break its own rules
F1

The 2020 spat forcing F1 to break its own rules

Alfa hails Giovinazzi for rebounding from Spa crash
F1

Alfa hails Giovinazzi for rebounding from Spa crash

Why the Ferrari dream is as good as over for Vettel
F1

Why the Ferrari dream is as good as over for Vettel

Masi seeking solutions to avoid Q3 farce repeat
F1

Masi seeking solutions to avoid Q3 farce repeat

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.