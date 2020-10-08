Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy

shares
comments
Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy
By:

Renault Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul says that the French manufacturer's future plans will not be impacted by any obligation to supply Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri.

Renault is widely regarded as an obvious option for the two Red Bull-owned teams after Honda stops its F1 programme at the end of 2021.

Renault has long supplied customer teams alongside its works outfit, and last year Abiteboul put together a plan based on an ongoing commitment to McLaren.

However the focus changed in September after the Woking team announced its plan to return to Mercedes power from 2021 onwards, leaving Renault with no paying customers.

Renault subsequently rejigged its future strategy around a sole commitment to its works team, which will be known as Alpine from next year.

However Honda's withdrawal has opened up the possibility of Renault reuniting with both Red Bull teams in 2022 after just one season with no customers, which will mean sharing technology and ramping up production once again.

The FIA regulations will oblige Renault to supply any teams that require an engine, although a deal could be concluded between the parties without any prompting from the rules.

However Abiteboul insists that any new customer supply won't impact the plan to focus on the Alpine team.

"No third party is going to impact our strategy," he told Motorsport.com. "Our strategy is clear, we are here for our works team, and we are a works team because there is very little benefit to being an engine supplier.

"The business case of being an engine supplier in F1 doesn't fly, and maybe Honda's news is also evidence for that.

"We found out about that ourselves in 2014 when we made the decision to come back as a full team, and maybe Honda looked at a similar question for themselves, and made a different decision.

"The programme we have is around our team, is around in particular the Alpine brand, and that's not going to change.

"If we have certain obligations we will comply, but all our efforts and everything we do should revolve around this strategic objective, which is to be in a position to win races for the benefit of the build-up and ramp up of the Alpine brand."

He added: "I guess another solution [for Red Bull] is being able to find someone who would acquire the IP of Honda. I'm sure some ideas like that have been floated. Anyone starting from scratch for sure would not be ready for 2022, that's absolutely clear."

Read Also:

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirmed last week that Renault is a serious option, especially in the light of a change of top management, with new CEO Luca de Meo now heading the company.

"We must now start thinking about an engine partner for 2022," he said on Servus TV. "We need clarity by the end of the year. Of course we have to consider all possibilities, all options.

"But in the end, Mr [Dietrich] Mateschitz must decide how to proceed. But it is important for us to have enough power to challenge Mercedes in the coming years.

"Of course I understand why people assume that we will talk to Renault. Since the separation, Renault has changed. The new board brings a lot of fresh wind and some changes. Things are moving forward."

Related video

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview

Next article

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing , Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property
General General / Breaking news

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview

McLaren: Wind sensitivity issue with 2020 F1 car "sucks"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Wind sensitivity issue with 2020 F1 car "sucks"

Latest news

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021

1h
2
Formula 1

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy

49m
3
Formula 1

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher

14m
4
Supercars

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future

5
General

US-based driver buys $1.6 million Bathurst property

Latest news

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher
Formula 1

The 'what if?' career of Nurburgring's last F1 podium finisher

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy
Formula 1

Renault: Red Bull deal wouldn't impact works Alpine strategy

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021
Formula 1

Raikkonen set for new Alfa Romeo F1 deal for 2021

Banned: The full story behind Brabham's F1 'fan car'
Formula 1

Banned: The full story behind Brabham's F1 'fan car'

Latest videos

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell 27:51
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP 13:37
Formula 1

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Russian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.