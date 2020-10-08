Formula 1
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Preview

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview

Tickets
shares
comments
2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview
By:

Formula 1 will make its first visit to the Nurburgring since 2013 this weekend for the Eifel Grand Prix. Here are the session timings in all major timezones.

As part of the coronavirus-induced calendar changes, F1 is making a shock return to the former German Grand Prix venue on October 9-11.

F1's current breed of hybrid cars have never raced at the Nurburgring, providing a new element of challenge for the teams and the drivers.

The weather is set to be a major talking point this weekend, with the temperature expected to remain in single digits on both Saturday and Sunday. There is also a high chance of rain across the three days of running.

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 9th October 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST 
  • Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday 10th October 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST 
  • Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 11th October 2020

  • Race: 1:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 9th October 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST 
  • Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday 10th October 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST  
  • Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST  

Sunday 11th October 2020

  • Race: 2:10pm CEST 

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 9th October 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
  • Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday 10th October 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
  • Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET /  6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 11th October 2020

  • Race: 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT 

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 9th October 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00pm – 12:30am AEST 

Saturday 10th October 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST 
  • Qualifying: 11pm – 12pm AEST

Sunday 11th October 2020

  • Race: 10:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 9th October 2020

  • Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday 10th October 2020

  • Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST 
  • Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 11th October 2020

  • Race: 5:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Eifel Grand Prix

For the Nurburgring, Pirell is bringing C2, C3 and C4 tyres.

2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview
2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview
