2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 will make its first visit to the Nurburgring since 2013 this weekend for the Eifel Grand Prix. Here are the session timings in all major timezones.
As part of the coronavirus-induced calendar changes, F1 is making a shock return to the former German Grand Prix venue on October 9-11.
F1's current breed of hybrid cars have never raced at the Nurburgring, providing a new element of challenge for the teams and the drivers.
The weather is set to be a major talking point this weekend, with the temperature expected to remain in single digits on both Saturday and Sunday. There is also a high chance of rain across the three days of running.
2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in the UK
Friday 9th October 2020
- Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST
- Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST
Saturday 10th October 2020
- Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST
- Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST
Sunday 11th October 2020
- Race: 1:10pm BST
2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 9th October 2020
- Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST
- Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST
Saturday 10th October 2020
- Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST
- Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST
Sunday 11th October 2020
- Race: 2:10pm CEST
2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 9th October 2020
- Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
- Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT
Saturday 10th October 2020
- Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
- Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT
Sunday 11th October 2020
- Race: 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT
2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 9th October 2020
- Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST
- Free Practice 2: 11:00pm – 12:30am AEST
Saturday 10th October 2020
- Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST
- Qualifying: 11pm – 12pm AEST
Sunday 11th October 2020
- Race: 10:10pm AEST
2020 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 9th October 2020
- Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST
- Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST
Saturday 10th October 2020
- Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST
- Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST
Sunday 11th October 2020
- Race: 5:40pm IST
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Eifel Grand Prix
For the Nurburgring, Pirell is bringing C2, C3 and C4 tyres.
