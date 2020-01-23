Renault: 2021 ambitions can't be an excuse for poor 2020

The French car manufacturer has always been clear that it views the rules overhaul coming for 2021 as a big opportunity for it to make a good step and start challenging the top three teams.

But while work has already got underway with its future challenger, the team also knows that it cannot write off the 2020 season after it disappointed last year.

For while there will probably not be as much hype around the outfit this time out, compared to the fanfare that greeted Daniel Ricciardo's arrival, the team still needs to hit some performance targets.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com about whether or not there will be a different mindset this year, Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: "Frankly no. From a communication perspective, or from an expectation perspective, things will probably be a bit different.

"But I think it's a regular winter. But it's also winter that precedes a year that will be a bit challenging, in the way that we need to balance 2021 against 2020.

"Everyone up and down the grid will have that challenge, but I think no team has the same amount of expectation as us for 2021, because all of our strategies are based on that. But also the regulations are massively benefiting us. That's why it's it has to be that way.

"But I don't want 2021 to be an excuse for 2020 and for doing a poor season in 2020. In 2020, we should leverage all the changes that have been done in 2019.

"They should have a positive impact, not just in 2021, but as soon as 2020. That's what I want to see."

Renault will launch its 2020 F1 car at an event in Paris on February 12.

