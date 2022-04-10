Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss Next / Australian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Max Verstappen says Red Bull's reliability problems are "unacceptable" if the team wants to keep itself in the Formula 1 title hunt.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Listen to this article

The world champion suffered his second DNF of the season at the Australian Grand Prix as his car ground to a halt with an unspecified problem on lap 39 in Melbourne.

The non-points finish, allied to another non-score in the season-opening Bahrain GP, has left the Dutchman 46 points adrift of runaway championship leader Charles Leclerc after just three races

Speaking to Sky, Verstappen said that thoughts on the championship were far from his mind already, as the priority was on Red Bull getting on top of its problems.

"We're already miles behind, so I don't even want to think about the championship fight at the moment," he explained. "I think it's more important to finish races.

"Today was in general just a bad day again. Not really having the pace, and just managing my tyres to try and just bring it to the end, because it looked like quite an easy P2 anyway.

"I knew I could not fight Charles, so there was no point to try and put pressure on him. But yeah, we didn't even finish the race. It's pretty frustrating and unacceptable."

While the cause of his retirement is not known, Verstappen said he feared not making it to the end when Red Bull mechanics were seen working hard on his car on the grid.

"I knew there was a problem," he said. "So it was always going to be a question mark of finishing the race. I mean, these kinds of things, if you want to fight for the title, they cannot happen."

The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, with fire retardant after retirement and a fire

The car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, with fire retardant after retirement and a fire

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said he fully accepted Verstappen's disappointment at the situation, but said the priority was to understand exactly what had gone wrong.

"It is totally understandable his frustration," he said. "That was a really, really disappointing result not to finish the race.

"We don't know what the issue is yet, but I don't think it's actually engine related. I think it might be a fuel issue, but we need to get the car back, we need to be able to look at what's exactly happened."

Read Also:

While the reliability problems have hit Red Bull's championship chances, Horner said that at least the team knows its car is quick.

"I'd rather fix a fast car, than try and make a reliable slow one fast," he explained. "We need to get on top of it. We can't accept DNFs, but we need to understand what the issue is and we have got to address it."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss
Previous article

F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss
Next article

Australian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Australian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message Australian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton explains "difficult position" F1 radio message

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen F1 fuel system issue "totally separate" to Bahrain problem Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen F1 fuel system issue "totally separate" to Bahrain problem

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Verstappen played "smart tricks" to beat Leclerc in Saudi F1 GP Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen played "smart tricks" to beat Leclerc in Saudi F1 GP

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role

Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM
Formula 1

Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss

Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez

Ricciardo buoyed by improved McLaren pace in Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo buoyed by improved McLaren pace in Australian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.