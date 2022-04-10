Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The Australian GP as it happened Next / Australian GP: Leclerc cruises to victory as Verstappen retires
Formula 1 / Australian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Ferrari's Leclerc wins Australian GP

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday, as world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire his Red Bull after giving valiant chase.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix race results: Ferrari's Leclerc wins Australian GP
Listen to this article

Leclerc dominated the race, apart from a sketchy moment after making a poor restart from a safety car period when Verstappen almost got alongside him.

Verstappen was on course for second place when his car failed with 18 laps to go. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez finished second, ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Read Also:

2022 Australian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 58    
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 58 20.524 20.524
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 58 25.593 5.069
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 58 28.543 2.950
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 58 53.303 24.760
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 58 53.737 0.434
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 58 1'01.683 7.946
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 58 1'08.439 6.756
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 58 1'16.221 7.782
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 58 1'19.382 3.161
11 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 58 1'21.695 2.313
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 58 1'28.598 6.903
13 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 57    
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 57    
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 57    
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 57    
17 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 57    
  Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 38    
  Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 22    
  Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1    
View full results

How the Australian Grand Prix unfolded

Leclerc held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1, leading ahead of Verstappen, a fast-starting Hamilton, Perez (who got boxed-in on the outside of Turn 1), Russell (Mercedes) and Lando Norris, whose McLaren got dive-bombed at the first corner.

The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz started on the hard tyre and struggled badly off the start line, dropping to 14th on the opening lap. He then spun and beached the car at Turn 10 on the second tour, bringing out the safety car.

After the restart, Perez passed Hamilton for third position using DRS on the approach to Turn 3 on Lap 10.

Verstappen complained of tyre issues as early as Lap 12, as Leclerc pulled out his lead to over 4s. Verstappen also encountered some sensor issues with his car and dropped over 8s behind by Lap 19 when he pitted for hard tyres.

As Verstappen rejoined, Fernando Alonso’s Alpine – which started on hards – passed Pierre Gasly’s for eighth AlphaTauri at Turn 3. Perez was now struggling for grip, and had Hamilton all over him, pitting on Lap 21.

Leclerc pitted on Lap 22, as did Hamilton, as the medium starters all switched to hards. Hamilton overcut Perez, but the Mexican soon repassed him around the outside on the approach to Turn 9.

A second safety car was required for Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin stopping on track after he spun into the wall exiting Turn 4, with Russell taking advantage to make his pitstop under yellow and vaulting up to third, ahead of Alonso, who was yet to stop, Perez and Hamilton.

Leclerc made a poor restart and Verstappen attacked him hard, but Ferrari’s championship leader just clung on to his lead and then pulled away once more. Perez passed Alonso for fourth on Lap 30 and Hamilton did likewise a lap later.

Perez overtook Russell for third at Turn 11 on Lap 37, which became second two laps later when Verstappen was told to stop his car due to a technical failure. As marshals dealt with his car, a virtual safety car was called – with Alonso and Magnussen both pitting from the top 10.

Leclerc now held a 12s lead over Perez, ahead of Russell and Hamilton, Norris and Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren). The Ferrari man busied himself with ensuring fastest lap before scoring his second victory of the season, which extended his championship lead.

Perez suffered a late grassy off on his way to the runner-up spot and finished over 20s behind.

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 58 1'20.260     236.740
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 57 1'20.846 0.586 0.586 235.024
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 58 1'21.094 0.834 0.248 234.305
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 53 1'21.495 1.235 0.401 233.152
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 54 1'21.651 1.391 0.156 232.707
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 37 1'21.677 1.417 0.026 232.633
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 51 1'21.886 1.626 0.209 232.039
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 55 1'22.248 1.988 0.362 231.018
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 54 1'22.451 2.191 0.203 230.449
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 58 1'22.469 2.209 0.018 230.399
11 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 55 1'22.541 2.281 0.072 230.198
12 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 54 1'22.589 2.329 0.048 230.064
13 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 52 1'22.731 2.471 0.142 229.669
14 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 55 1'23.006 2.746 0.275 228.908
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 44 1'23.071 2.811 0.065 228.729
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 56 1'23.342 3.082 0.271 227.985
17 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 48 1'23.592 3.332 0.250 227.304
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 49 1'23.882 3.622 0.290 226.518
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 17 1'25.189 4.929 1.307 223.042
View full results

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix pitstops

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3 4
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari M 22 H 36        
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull M 20 H 38        
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes M 23 H 35        
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes M 22 H 36        
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren M 20 H 38        
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren M 21 H 37        
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine M 17 H 41        
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo M 22 H 36        
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri M 21 H 37        
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams H 57 S 1        
11 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo M 21 H 37        
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin H 4 M 3 H 19 H 39
13 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas M 16 H 43        
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas H 39 M 20        
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri M 18 H 39        
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams M 13 H 11 H 34    
17 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine H 39 M 14 M 4    
  Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull M 18 H 20        
  Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin H 23            
  Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari H 1            
View full results

 

shares
comments
The Australian GP as it happened
Previous article

The Australian GP as it happened
Next article

Australian GP: Leclerc cruises to victory as Verstappen retires

Australian GP: Leclerc cruises to victory as Verstappen retires
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Australian GP pole Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Australian GP pole

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday Australian GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Latest news

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 stewards suggest SC protocols review after Schumacher near-miss

Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Pace would have "fallen off a cliff" trying to fight Perez

Ricciardo buoyed by improved McLaren pace in Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo buoyed by improved McLaren pace in Australian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.