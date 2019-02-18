Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull will win races with Honda in 2019 - Tost

shares
comments
Red Bull will win races with Honda in 2019 - Tost
By:
31m ago

Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost believes that sister team Red Bull Racing can win races with Honda power this season.

Tost, whose team used Honda engines in 2018, has been a huge supporter of Honda since the start of last season, and his views played a part in convincing Red Bull to switch from Renault power for this season.

He is now confident that the senior outfit will be very competitive with its new partner.

"I am very happy about this," said Tost when asked about Honda's progress. "All the expectations I put into them, they delivered.

"And I am quite sure that they will close the gap to the top teams, and that Red Bull will be able to win races with them, and we will also gain a lot of advantages out of this co-operation."

Read Also:

Tost says that Toro Rosso is much better prepared for 2019 after the relatively late decision to use Honda last season inevitably led to some power unit packaging compromises.

"Much better I must say. If you look at the car, how the power unit is integrated, then it is a big step forward.

"I must say it was a big step from the engineering side as we had much more time, and there was a really good cooperation with Honda and also Red Bull Technology and from this side we are quite well organised."

The Austrian is also confident that there won't be as many power unit element changes this year, Honda having made many for tactical reasons last season as it tried to get developments tested on track.

"In 2018 we knew from the very beginning onwards that it is a development process which we have to go through and this is what we did, and in the mean time Honda has reached a very high level on the reliability side as well as the performance side, and I don't expect that we will have so many additional engine changes this year.

"First of all, we calculate with three power units, and the rest we will see."

Asked if he was generally more confident in Honda than a year ago, he added: "You know there are 12 months in between, and as I said before in 2018 we knew from the beginning onwards it will become difficult.

"But now we are in the year 2019 and we want to see now the fruits of this hard work in last year, which both parties did. And therefore I expect a successful season for Toro Rosso as well as for Honda."

Alex Albon, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Alex Albon, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Next article
Williams set to also miss second day of Barcelona F1 test

Previous article

Williams set to also miss second day of Barcelona F1 test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

6h ago
McDowell: Article
NASCAR Cup

McDowell: "My team doesn’t pay me to push Joey Logano to a win"

Vettel dominates first morning of 2019 F1 testing Article
Formula 1

Vettel dominates first morning of 2019 F1 testing

Latest videos
F1 testing: What we're looking forward to seeing at Barcelona 11:21
Formula 1

F1 testing: What we're looking forward to seeing at Barcelona

19h ago
Are tobacco companies making an F1 comeback? 13:21
Formula 1

Are tobacco companies making an F1 comeback?

Feb 15, 2019

News in depth
Red Bull will win races with Honda in 2019 - Tost
Formula 1

Red Bull will win races with Honda in 2019 - Tost

Williams set to also miss second day of Barcelona F1 test
Formula 1

Williams set to also miss second day of Barcelona F1 test

Vettel dominates first morning of 2019 F1 testing
Formula 1

Vettel dominates first morning of 2019 F1 testing

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.