Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1 Next / Australian GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 News

Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM

Christian Horner says it would be “very easy” for Red Bull Powertrains to adjust to work with a new Formula 1 power unit supplier amid continued links to Porsche.

Luke Smith
By:
Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM
Listen to this article

The Volkswagen Group confirmed on Thursday evening that it was interested in entering F1 with its Audi and Porsche brands under the next generation of power unit rules in 2026.

But VW made clear it remained in the "final evaluation phase" and would hold fire on committing to entering F1 until the new engine regulations had been announced.

Should final approval be given, it is widely expected that Porsche would link up with Red Bull, which is without a works engine partner since the exit of Honda at the end of last year. Talks between the two parties are understood to be at an advanced stage.  

Red Bull has already established its own powertrains division to run the frozen Honda engine designs until the new engine rules come into force.

Asked by Motorsport.com in Melbourne about the announcement from the VW Group, Horner said it was "great news for Formula 1 that two brands like that are looking at entering Formula 1".

Horner added that it would be "natural for us to hold discussions with them" and explained that it would be a straightforward process to adjust Red Bull Powertrains' plans to work with a possible new partner.

"It would be very easy, but it would have to be with the right partner of course," Horner said. "It would therefore be logical for us to hold discussions with both OEMs, or any serious OEM.

"For us, Powertrains is ongoing, it's on schedule, and we're really excited about the talent that we've managed to attract into the business."

Red Bull Racing RB16B engine detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B engine detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull has rapidly expanded its campus at Milton Keynes to establish the Powertrains division, which Horner said was in "good shape" and "on plan" but was never dependent on attracting a new possible engine partner.

"The first single cylinder engine will be imminently running for the 2026 rules," Horner said. "We move into the new facility at the end of May. The recruitment, we've attracted some fantastic talent into the group. So yeah, we're pleased with progress."

Read Also:

Should a deal be finalised between Red Bull and Porsche from 2026, the facility at Milton Keynes would offer flexibility to the German manufacturer over where its power unit development took place.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said the prospect of Porsche and Audi joining F1 in some form was "very exciting" and "very important" for the series.

"We have 10 great teams, but also to have really big brands, to see that commitment, I'm looking forward to what the future will bring to the teams," Verstappen said.

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1
Previous article

Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1
Next article

Australian GP practice as it happened

Australian GP practice as it happened
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell Australian GP
Formula 1

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell

Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1 Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
What Red Bull learned from the stress of its latest F1 title success Australian GP
Formula 1

What Red Bull learned from the stress of its latest F1 title success

Red Bull: Mercedes slump 'not the end' of an era in F1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes slump 'not the end' of an era in F1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
2 h
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.