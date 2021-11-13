Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The key issues behind the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 investigations Next / Mercedes F1 engine reliability concerns a legacy of 2019 Ferrari fight
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Red Bull: Hamilton's new F1 engine worth "couple of tenths"

By:

Red Bull believes that Lewis Hamilton’s fresh engine is worth a few tenths at Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix – but it remains confident about its chances for the race.

Hamilton proved dominant in Friday’s qualifying session at Interlagos as he secured pole position for Saturday’s sprint, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

But while a fresh engine has given Hamilton some extra power for the qualifying days, it does mean he takes a five-place grid drop for the grand prix on Sunday.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckons the margin between Hamilton and his third fastest teammate Valtteri Bottas can be explained by the new power unit – and shows the gains that have been unleashed.

Speaking to Sky before both Hamilton and Verstappen were put under investigation by the stewards, Horner said: “That fresh engine's obviously pumping out some horsepower for him. So I think second was the best that we could hope for. So to be up there on the front row, we're okay with that.”

Asked how much the new engine was worth, Horner said: “It's difficult for us to be able to predict that, but if you look at the relative speed compared to Valtteri, it's a couple of tenths. So that's obviously why they've chosen to take it here.”

Despite feeling Hamilton has a power advantage, Horner said Red Bull was pretty happy with the performance of its car – and felt there remained a good opportunity for Verstappen because of Hamilton’s grid drop.

“I think we've got a good race car,” he said. “It's going to get hotter through the weekend. The tyres are going to be a factor here. It was even pretty cool today, but let's see in the race tomorrow.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko reckoned that the 0.4 seconds margin between Hamilton and Verstappen was not representative of their true pace.

“Max didn't have an optimal lap, so the real gap is two tenths,” he said. “Nevertheless that is big enough for this circuit with the short lap times.

“Normally our race speed is better than qualifying, and that is the hope for tomorrow. And it will also be a tyre thing. Does the medium hold up when you fully attack? Being on the front row is actually satisfying, but the gap is something we were not happy about. But nothing is lost yet. If we can finish like this, we'll start the race from pole position. We couldn't expect anything more right now.”

Although Verstappen was struggling to look after his front tyres in the cool conditions on Friday, Horner believes higher temps for the remainder of the weekend will shift the focus to the rears.

“I think that the race will be a different set of circumstances,” he said. “We've talked about the front axle, but it'll probably be about the rear axle in the [sprint] race tomorrow and particularly on Sunday with a hotter temperature. So I actually think we've got a quite a decent racecar here. So let's see.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The key issues behind the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 investigations
Previous article

The key issues behind the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 investigations
Next article

Mercedes F1 engine reliability concerns a legacy of 2019 Ferrari fight

Mercedes F1 engine reliability concerns a legacy of 2019 Ferrari fight
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen's Turn 4 defence was "fair", says Horner Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen's Turn 4 defence was "fair", says Horner

Norris wants one-shot qualifying on F1 sprint weekends
Formula 1

Norris wants one-shot qualifying on F1 sprint weekends

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Mexican GP Prime
Formula 1

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton fined over undoing seat belt on Brazil victory lap Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton fined over undoing seat belt on Brazil victory lap

Hamilton summoned over seat belt rules breach in Brazilian GP Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton summoned over seat belt rules breach in Brazilian GP

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Wolff: Decision not to penalise Verstappen for Turn 4 move "laughable" Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Decision not to penalise Verstappen for Turn 4 move "laughable"

Red Bull will "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing after "mind-boggling" speed Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull will "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing after "mind-boggling" speed

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Latest news

Verstappen's Turn 4 defence was "fair", says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen's Turn 4 defence was "fair", says Horner

Hamilton fined over undoing seat belt on Brazil victory lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton fined over undoing seat belt on Brazil victory lap

Wolff: Decision not to penalise Verstappen for Turn 4 move "laughable"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Decision not to penalise Verstappen for Turn 4 move "laughable"

Hamilton summoned over seat belt rules breach in Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton summoned over seat belt rules breach in Brazilian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
8 h
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.