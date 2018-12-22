Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull proved it had the best 2018 chassis - Horner

shares
comments
Red Bull proved it had the best 2018 chassis - Horner
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Dec 22, 2018, 9:35 AM

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner believes his team had the best chassis in 2018, and he says that was demonstrated at races where outright power was less significant.

Red Bull scored four grand prix victories this year, and for the first time in the hybrid era the Milton Keynes-based team earned a pole position at a track other than Monaco, when Daniel Ricciardo took the top spot in Mexico.

“I think RB14 has been a very strong car,” Horner told Motorsport.com. “I think arguably it’s been the strongest chassis of the season.

"If you were to equalise the power between the top three teams I think you’d see that RBR14 has been an extremely good race car.

“Look at whenever the power unit hasn’t been a factor, or as predominant a factor – we won in Monaco even with an MGU-K failure, we were second in Singapore, we won in Mexico again when altitude played a key role. Those races we’ve been particularly strong in.

“Obviously we tend to run lower downforce levels to try and create the same top speeds, and as soon as you try to trim wing to do that you introduce other compromises into the handling of the car.

"But when we’ve able to run full spec – we should have had a front row lock-out in Monaco, and we had one in Mexico.”

Read Also:

Horner admitted that unreliability was the biggest source of frustration for the team in 2018, with Ricciardo retiring eight times in 21 starts.

“I think it’s been a bittersweet season in many respects," he added. "The victories have been extremely sweet, winning in China, in Monaco, winning our home Grand Prix in Austria, and of course Mexico. They’ve been the undoubted high points.

“I think the low points have been the amount of times that the car hasn’t made it to the finish, the amount of technical issues that we’ve had to endure, and having to try and counter for deficiencies in outright power. That’s been the bitter part of it.

"Generally on a Sunday we’ve had a very strong race car, and the drivers, when they’ve been able to, have raced extremely strongly.”

Read Also:

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Next article
F1 tech review: How Toro Rosso’s adaptability helped boost Honda

Previous article

F1 tech review: How Toro Rosso’s adaptability helped boost Honda

Next article

McLaren's 2018 compromises yielded "only downsides" - Alonso

McLaren's 2018 compromises yielded "only downsides" - Alonso
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

3h ago

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.