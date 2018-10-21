Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Raikkonen "proved people wrong" ending win drought

shares
comments
Raikkonen
By: Scott Mitchell
1h ago

United States Grand Prix winner Kimi Raikkonen believes he has "proved some people wrong" after claiming his first Formula 1 victory in five and a half years.

Raikkonen had not won a race since the 2013 Australian GP with Lotus and, having lost his Ferrari driver to Charles Leclerc for 2019, was at risk of ending his second stint with the Scuderia without a win.

He jumped poleman Lewis Hamilton at the start of Sunday's grand prix and then withstood late pressure from Max Verstappen and the Mercedes driver to end his victory drought.

"It hasn't really been a big deal for me," he said "It's been a much bigger deal for other people.

"If it comes it comes, if it doesn't it doesn't change my life one bit. I'm happy because we are here purely to try to win. The biggest difference is how people look at you.

"Obviously, I'm happy. [I] just proved some people wrong."

Raikkonen said he was also pleased for his team having had "a pretty rough few races".

Hamilton and Mercedes had won the previous four grands prix and six of the last seven races, with Ferrari only enjoying Sebastian Vettel's Belgian GP success during that run.

Ferrari told Raikkonen he would not be driving for the team next season ahead of the Italian GP, and the Finn went on to claim his first pole of the year that weekend before signing a two-year deal with Sauber.

He made it clear his comments about proving people wrong were not aimed at the decision to drop him.

"For sure I didn't mean in that sense," he said. "I think people don't understand I'm actually very happy with where I'm going.

"I have had my time with Ferrari, I won the championship with them and many races with them.

"For me, as a driver, I want different challenges. I want different things.

"I wasn't really at any point disappointed with the decision. The only thing I was interested in was to know what would happen.

"The rest, I've been in F1 long enough to know it doesn't matter if you have a contract or not, things happen for different reasons."

Next Formula 1 article
Mercedes "made it hard for ourselves" in US GP - Hamilton

Previous article

Mercedes "made it hard for ourselves" in US GP - Hamilton

Next article

Magnussen faces US GP disqualification over fuel usage

Magnussen faces US GP disqualification over fuel usage
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Magnussen stripped of US GP points finish United States GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen stripped of US GP points finish

19m ago
Ocon disqualified from US GP for fuel infringement Article
Formula 1

Ocon disqualified from US GP for fuel infringement

Ricciardo Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo "put his fist through wall" after US GP exit

Latest videos
Starting grid for United States GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for United States GP

13h ago
Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes 04:34
Formula 1

Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes

Oct 18, 2018

News in depth
Magnussen stripped of US GP points finish
Formula 1

Magnussen stripped of US GP points finish

Ocon disqualified from US GP for fuel infringement
Formula 1

Ocon disqualified from US GP for fuel infringement

Magnussen faces US GP disqualification over fuel usage
Formula 1

Magnussen faces US GP disqualification over fuel usage

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.