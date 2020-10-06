Formula 1
Racing Point: Vettel can rediscover his mojo in 2021

Racing Point: Vettel can rediscover his mojo in 2021
By:

Racing Point Formula 1 technical director Andrew Green says that Sebastian Vettel has lost his mojo – and the future Aston Martin outfit can get him back into his "sweet spot."

Green says that Vettel will bring knowledge of how to win races and world championships, but in return the team can help the currently struggling Ferrari driver to return to his best form.

Vettel will join the rebranded Aston Martin team next year after being targeted by owner Lawrence Stroll as a key ingredient for future success.

"I think he's going to bring a completely new dynamic to the whole team," said Green when asked what Vettel will contribute.

"It shows a measure of intent by Lawrence, where he wants to take the team, and what he wants to do with it. I think that's a really strong statement.

"He's a multiple world champion, he's going to bring a methodology of working that we haven't seen before. And that's what we want.

"We want someone who's been there and done it, and can show us what it takes. What does it take to start winning races? What does it take to win a championship? And he will bring that.

"And conversely, I think we can help Seb as well. I think he's not in a great place at the moment in his head.

"I think he's lost his mojo a little bit. And I think we are just the best team at turning drivers around and getting them back into their sweet spot. So I think we can really help him."

Green agreed that the team's leaner size makes it a place in which Vettel will be able to thrive.

"I think that will be the case," he said. "That's who we are. We are very driver focused as well. We take a lot of time to understand our drivers and work with them, and we form a really strong relationship and bond with our drivers.

"And that helps to nurture them and to get them to feel comfortable and secure, and not worry that things are going on behind their backs.

"We take out all the politics and it just allows them to focus on driving the car as quickly as possible. And I think we can get Seb back into that place."

The great unheralded Nurburgring F1 drives

The great unheralded Nurburgring F1 drives
Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Racing Point
Author Adam Cooper

