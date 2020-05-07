Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No egos" led to Mercedes-inspired car - Racing Point

shares
comments
"No egos" led to Mercedes-inspired car - Racing Point
By:
May 7, 2020, 8:20 AM

Racing Point technical director Andrew Green feels a lack of egos allowed his team to abandon its long-held aerodynamic concept and adopt its 2020 Formula 1 car's Mercedes-inspired approach.

The RP20 caused considerable debate when it appeared for the first time in pre-season testing due to its considerable similarities to the Mercedes W10 from 2019.

The car's overall aero concept is now the low-rake concept Mercedes has long used, which means Racing Point had to drop the Red Bull-inspired high-rake approach it had previously employed for several seasons – something Green feels other squads would not have been willing to consider.

Read Also:

"There are no egos involved when we make those sort of decisions," he told Motorsport.com"

"I think that's a big plus point for us and I think that's why a lot of teams wouldn't be able to do what we did – because there's too many egos involved.

"There's too much 'Oh, no, no, that idea is not invented here' syndrome – 'We'll do our own because we know better'.

"Well, we're running around in fourth place, several seconds off of Mercedes so it's a difficult argument for us to sit in a room and go, 'Actually, we think we're doing a much better job than Mercedes, we should just carry on doing what we're doing'.

"We were just honest with each other and said 'Look, they're doing a better job than us. What are they doing? What are they doing that's that good?'

"And so those are the discussions that you can have when you don't have the egos within the team.

"Everyone's just wants to do the best and they see it. So, it's a strength of ours for sure."

The RP20 has been the subject of considerable controversy since its first appeared at the Barcelona tests, with rival squads suggesting there could be grounds for a protest when the 2020 season gets going – which Racing Point has strongly rebuffed.

Green explained that such a wholesale change in design concept required considerable mental adjustment for his designers, as it meant abandoning years of learning with the high-rake concept many F1 teams adopted after Red Bull emphasised its benefits during the early years of the last decade.

He said: "We had the opportunity to do it and we grabbed hold of it, and everybody was up for it.

"It was a significant challenge - just psychologically - to talk to the team and say 'Look, what you've done previously, you're going to have to shelve that for now, we're going have to go down a different route'.

"It's a different type of learning. And it's a concept that we have no real understanding of.

"And it's going to be a significant challenge because it's not a case of just taking a concept, looking at pictures and running it.

"It's understanding the philosophy behind it and the concept behind it."

Related video

Next article
Zandvoort: F1 without fans "shouldn't cost us any money"

Previous article

Zandvoort: F1 without fans "shouldn't cost us any money"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Austrian GP

Austrian GP

2 Jul - 5 Jul
FP1 Starts in
57 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 5 Jul
Sun 5 Jul
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Zandvoort: F1 without fans "shouldn't cost us any money"

2
Formula 1

Alonso claims 2021 plans are "more or less" set

3
Formula 1

Remembering Formula 1's craziest finish

4
Formula 1

What F1's 2020 front wing designs tell us about each team

5
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 test made Kvyat want to “come back at any cost”

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1 steering wheels 04:22
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1 steering wheels

Max Verstappen takes Alex Albon on a Dutch Road Trip to Zandvoort 05:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen takes Alex Albon on a Dutch Road Trip to Zandvoort

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes 04:04
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort 01:50
Formula 1

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke 47:02
Formula 1

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke

Latest news

"No egos" led to Mercedes-inspired car - Racing Point
F1

"No egos" led to Mercedes-inspired car - Racing Point

Zandvoort: F1 without fans "shouldn't cost us any money"
F1

Zandvoort: F1 without fans "shouldn't cost us any money"

Remembering Formula 1's craziest finish
F1

Remembering Formula 1's craziest finish

Ferrari F1 test made Kvyat want to “come back at any cost”
F1

Ferrari F1 test made Kvyat want to “come back at any cost”

What F1's 2020 front wing designs tell us about each team
F1

What F1's 2020 front wing designs tell us about each team

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.