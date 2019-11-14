Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

2020 F1 tyres fate could be decided by team vote

shares
comments
2020 F1 tyres fate could be decided by team vote
By:
Nov 14, 2019, 4:31 PM

Formula 1 teams may be asked to vote on whether to abandon Pirelli's 2020 tyres after they are tested in Abu Dhabi next month.

If seven out of 10 teams are still unhappy with the new spec tyres, Pirelli could be obliged to stick with its proven 2019 products for next season.

All teams were given two sets of the 2020 tyres to try in Friday practice in Austin.

Drivers were so frustrated by a lack of grip that teams questioned whether Pirelli had gone in the right direction and suggested that it might be better to stick with the 2019 construction.

Read Also:

Pirelli's view was that the test was not representative, because of the cold conditions and the fact that teams did not adjust their set-ups.

The Italian company's F1 boss Mario Isola also pointed out that the 2020 tyres were expected to provide less grip, but would be more consistent.

Teams initially agreed to take a more detailed look at the data from Austin, but some were pushing for a quick decision to be made on sticking with the 2019 tyres, even before the Abu Dhabi test on December 3-4.

However, last week FIA technical chief Nikolas Tombazis contacted all the teams and it has been agreed that the two days of 2020 running in Abu Dhabi should go ahead.

Following a subsequent analysis of the data, a vote could be held the following week, if some teams still have doubts about the 2020 tyres.

In theory article 12.6.1 of the FIA technical regulations applies.

The rule states: "Tyre specifications will be determined by the tyre supplier, in agreement with the FIA, no later than 1 September of the previous season for the construction and 1 December for the range of compounds to be used during the Championship season.

"Once determined in this way, the specification of the tyres will not be changed without the agreement of at least 70% of the competing teams. Notwithstanding the above, the FIA may decide to change the specification during the Championship season for safety reasons without notice or delay."

Midfield teams in particular are frustrated because the September 1 deadline passed long ago.

That was put in place specifically because the construction and hence shape of the tyres has a huge impact on aero, and teams need that information as soon as possible. In this case, the 2020 tyres have a wider shoulder.

Amid the uncertainty, teams have thus been running their 2020 aero programmes with two possible tyre shapes in mind – the current and the new versions – and that is much harder for those with less resource.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, one of the few drivers to have tried the final 2020 tyres before Austin, admits that there are still some concerns.

"It's probably good to give them another go," he said. "On the other hand the targets that were set out to achieve probably we didn't achieve.

"I had a day in Barcelona, we had the cross-check in Austin. I think the feedback wasn't positive, and in the end we try to make a step forward. So we'll see what comes out."

Next article
Bottas has secret "plan" to beat Hamilton in 2020

Previous article

Bottas has secret "plan" to beat Hamilton in 2020

Next article

Mick Schumacher drives Ferrari F2002 at Fiorano, ahead of auction

Mick Schumacher drives Ferrari F2002 at Fiorano, ahead of auction
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
19 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
04:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
19:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
16:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
19:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
18:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020

7m
2
MotoGP

Three-time champion Lorenzo announces MotoGP retirement

3
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher drives Ferrari F2002 at Fiorano, ahead of auction

51m
4
MotoGP

Zarco: Repsol Honda call-up would be "exceptional dream"

1h
5
MotoGP

Lorenzo's retirement a "sad day" for MotoGP - Crutchlow

56m

Latest videos

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test 10:01
Formula 1

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009 06:13
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019 01:20
Formula 1

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Latest news

Mick Schumacher drives Ferrari F2002 at Fiorano, ahead of auction
F1

Mick Schumacher drives Ferrari F2002 at Fiorano, ahead of auction

2020 F1 tyres fate could be decided by team vote
F1

2020 F1 tyres fate could be decided by team vote

Bottas has secret "plan" to beat Hamilton in 2020
F1

Bottas has secret "plan" to beat Hamilton in 2020

Alonso: "Exciting" Verstappen F1's best driver right now
F1

Alonso: "Exciting" Verstappen F1's best driver right now

Ferrari's range of issues "more worrying" than core flaw
F1

Ferrari's range of issues "more worrying" than core flaw

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.