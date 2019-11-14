Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mick Schumacher drives Ferrari F2002 at Fiorano, ahead of auction

shares
comments
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari F2002
By:
Nov 14, 2019

F2 star Mick Schumacher has driven his father Michael’s Ferrari F2002 Formula 1 car ahead of its auction by RM Sotheby’s at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this month.

The championship-winning Ferrari – which won the 2002 San Marino, Austrian and French Grands Prix in Schumacher Snr’s hands – will headline a sale held in partnership with F1.

In this video (below), Schumacher Jr, the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 champion steps behind the wheel of chassis no. 219 for the very first time. The film draws parallels between father and son, now and then, as the Scuderia prepares both car and driver.

 

“Bringing together Mick and the F2002 was a special moment for everyone involved as well as an historic moment for both Formula 1 and Ferrari,” said Oliver Camelin, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s, following the track day. “To witness Michael’s son, in this incredible car, at the home of Scuderia Ferrari was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and truly underlined the significance of the F2002 to Michael and Ferrari’s racing legacy.”

Read Also:

The F2002 will be delivered to the new owner at Fiorano following an engine and transmission rebuild by Ferrari at the consignor’s expense (Est. $5,500,000 - $7,500,000). A portion of proceeds from the sale of the F2002 will benefit the Keep Fighting Foundation, a global nonprofit initiative founded by his family to continue Michael Schumacher’s charitable work.

The F2002 is joined at RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi sale by one of its predecessors, a 1982 Ferrari 126 C2 chassis no. 061, the sole surviving car of the seven original examples built (Est. $2,000,000 - $2,500,000).

Rounding out the vintage F1 cars offered in Abu Dhabi is a 1992 Benetton B192, chassis no. B192-06, piloted by then-newcomer Schumacher in the 1992 F1 World Championship. Schumacher drove this B192 to third place finishes at the German and Italian Grands Prix, and fourth at the British GP. Chassis no. 06 is now presented in 1992 season specification, equipped with a correct engine and ready for historic racing events (Est. $825,000 - $1,100,000).

Series Formula 1

Series Formula 1
Drivers Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher
Teams Ferrari
Author Charles Bradley

