Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Breaking news

McLaren loads up on softs in China F1 tyre picks

Tickets
shares
comments
McLaren loads up on softs in China F1 tyre picks
By:
Co-author: Adam Cooper
29m ago

Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli has unveiled teams' tyre selections for the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, with McLaren banking on the softest available tyre.

McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will each have nine sets of the C4 compound, the softest available in Shanghai.

The rest of the field has opted for either eight or seven sets of the red-walled soft tyre.

Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, who finished 1-2 in the first two races of the 2019 campaign, will both have eight sets of the C4s available, although Hamilton will have one more set of the C3 mediums and one fewer set of the C2 hards than his Finnish teammate.

Bahrain GP standout Charles Leclerc will likewise have one more set of mediums and one fewer set of hards than his teammate Sebastian Vettel - but both Ferrari drivers will make do with only seven sets of the soft tyre.

For the second race weekend running, Max Verstappen will have one more set of softs than his Red Bull teammate Pierre Gasly.

The C2-C4 range, which was likewise chosen for the Melbourne opener, makes a return in Shanghai after Pirelli brought tyres a step harder for Bahrain.

“In China it’s difficult to predict, because sometimes the weather is good, sometimes the weather is very cold,” said Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola.

“It’s a track where if it is cold for sure we have graining on the front left tyre, because of the very long corners on the right.

“With better conditions the graining is much reduced, so the wear life and degradation is changing massively.

“We have the C2, C3, C4 - it’s an average choice because we have to cover both the possibility that you have warm weather or cold weather.

“It’s a sort of compromise, but I believe it’s the right choice for China.”

Selected sets per driver

Selected sets per driver

Photo by: Pirelli

Next article
Perez: Bahrain GP should be "the bottom" for Racing Point

Previous article

Perez: Bahrain GP should be "the bottom" for Racing Point
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP Tickets
Sub-event Race
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Grosjean sets early pace as rain disrupts Bahrain F1 test Bahrain April testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Grosjean sets early pace as rain disrupts Bahrain F1 test

1h ago
McLaren loads up on softs in China F1 tyre picks Article
Formula 1

McLaren loads up on softs in China F1 tyre picks

Red Bull searching for Article
Formula 1

Red Bull searching for "magic password" for "tricky" RB15

Latest videos
Charles Leclerc’s cruel Bahrain F1 engine problem explained 08:16
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc’s cruel Bahrain F1 engine problem explained

20h ago
Why DRS is F1's best option... for now - Chain Bear explains 07:49
Formula 1

Why DRS is F1's best option... for now - Chain Bear explains

Mar 31, 2019

News in depth
McLaren loads up on softs in China F1 tyre picks
Formula 1

McLaren loads up on softs in China F1 tyre picks

Perez: Bahrain GP should be
Formula 1

Perez: Bahrain GP should be "the bottom" for Racing Point

Grosjean sets early pace as rain disrupts Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1

Grosjean sets early pace as rain disrupts Bahrain F1 test

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.