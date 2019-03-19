Sign in
F1 teams' Bahrain GP tyre selections announced
Mercedes and Ferrari have gone for identical tyre choices for Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Sakhir F1 weekend will mark the first appearance of the C1 compound, the hardest in Pirelli’s 2019 range.

Mercedes and Ferrari have gone for one set of the hard (C1) tyre, three of the medium (C2), and nine of the soft (C3).

The same combination has also been chosen by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Haas’s Kevin Magnussen, both Sauber drivers and both Racing Point drivers.

The only other driver with nine softs is Magnussen’s teammate Romain Grosjean, who has two hards and two mediums.

Four drivers have loaded up with 10 softs. Both Toro Rosso drivers have combined them with one medium and two softs, while Renault has split its entries, with Nico Hulkenberg matching the STR pair, and Daniel Ricciardo on two hards and one medium.

The remaining drivers - Red Bull's Pierre Gasly, the two McLarens and the Williams pair - have gone for only eight sets of softs, building in more flexibility.

