Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends

shares
comments
Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends
By:
Jul 17, 2020, 5:32 PM

All 10 Formula 1 teams will test 2021 Pirelli prototype tyres on the Friday of the second Silverstone race and the Barcelona event the following weekend.

The FIA sporting regulations have been changed for this season to give Pirelli the option of some extra testing time, as there is no separate dedicated programme.

All teams are obliged to run the prototypes on both their cars in the first 30 minutes of FP2 on the two race weekends. The rules state that only reason they can be excused is if a car "has suffered irreparable damage".

At the moment Pirelli is committed to running the same tyres for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons, and for that reason the FIA has introduced a change to the floor regulations for next year in order to keep a lid on downforce.

However, the Italian company still wants to make some tweaks to the 2021 spec to build in an extra margin.

Read Also:

"We've sent to the teams the information that we intend to use the option of having the first 30 minutes of FP2 available for tyre development testing during the second race in Silverstone and during the race in Barcelona," said Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola.

"The idea is to test different solutions with an improved integrity, which means these tyres can work at a lower pressure, and a few other solutions, with a target to reduce overheating.

"These prototypes are for 2021, and if we collect enough information the target is to freeze the construction and compounds for 2021 with these two validations.

"It is not a new tyre, it is not a complete new construction. It is impossible for us to have proper development during the season, it is not in our plans. But obviously we would like to test a few ideas to improve the integrity considering that the teams are going to develop their cars and add downforce to the cars for next year.

"The technical regulations will be modified to reduce downforce at the beginning of the season, but it is possible that we have at the end of 2021 an increased level of downforce, and therefore we would like to test these prototypes."

Related video

Next article
FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

Previous article

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

Next article

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas

Trending Today

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

Hungarian GP: Vettel quickest in wet second practice
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Vettel quickest in wet second practice

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Racing Points star
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Racing Points star

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Verstappen has "a lot of work to do" after practice
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Verstappen has "a lot of work to do" after practice

Latest news

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas
Formula 1 / Formula 1
4m

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas

Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives

3h
2
Formula 1

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season

1h
3
Formula 1

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf

4
Formula 1

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

1h
5
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Racing Points star

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Latest news

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas

Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends
Formula 1

Pirelli to test 2021 prototype F1 tyres on 2020 race weekends

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery
Formula 1

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice
Formula 1

Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season
Formula 1

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.