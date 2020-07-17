Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Results

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas
By:
Jul 17, 2020, 2:39 PM

Mercedes’ six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton outpaced his teammate Valtteri Bottas to set the pace in the opening day of Hungarian Grand Prix practice, posting the fastest time in a dry FP1 before wet weather swept the Hungaroring in time for FP2.

Hamilton beat Bottas by 0.086s in the Friday morning session, with Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll in the Racing Points – which are racing under protest this weekend following Renault’s objection lodged after the Styrian GP last week – third and fourth.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was fifth fastest, ahead of the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, with Max Verstappen down in eighth for Red Bull.

Read Also:

Vettel set the pace in the wet second practice, a quarter of a second clear of Bottas, with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz next up ahead of Stroll and Perez. Only 13 cars set a time over the 90-minute session.

2020 F1 Hungarian GP FP1 results (dry)

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 37 1'16.003   207.512
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 37 1'16.089 0.086 207.278
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 20 1'16.530 0.527 206.083
4 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 35 1'16.967 0.964 204.913
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 28 1'17.200 1.197 204.295
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 26 1'17.238 1.235 204.194
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 29 1'17.404 1.401 203.756
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 28 1'17.435 1.432 203.675
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 26 1'17.523 1.520 203.444
10 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 35 1'17.615 1.612 203.202
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 32 1'17.675 1.672 203.046
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 35 1'17.713 1.710 202.946
13 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 28 1'17.727 1.724 202.910
14 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 35 1'17.890 1.887 202.485
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 31 1'17.969 1.966 202.280
16 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 35 1'18.292 2.289 201.445
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 1'18.425 2.422 201.104
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 29 1'18.574 2.571 200.722
19 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo Ferrari 26 1'19.150 3.147 199.262
View full results

2020 F1 Hungarian GP FP2 results (wet)

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap km/h
1 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 12 1'40.464   156.987
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'40.736 0.272 156.563
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 6 1'41.784 1.320 154.951
4 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'42.380 1.916 154.049
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 5 1'42.470 2.006 153.914
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 7 1'42.588 2.124 153.737
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 4 1'42.820 2.356 153.390
8 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 6 1'43.335 2.871 152.625
9 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16 1'43.471 3.007 152.425
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 10 1'43.725 3.261 152.052
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 1'44.411 3.947 151.053
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 5 1'46.000 5.536 148.788
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 7 1'47.422 6.958 146.819
14 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 1      
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 1      
16 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1      
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 2      
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 2      
19 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 3      
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1      
View full results
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Charles Bradley

