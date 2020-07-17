Hamilton beat Bottas by 0.086s in the Friday morning session, with Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll in the Racing Points – which are racing under protest this weekend following Renault’s objection lodged after the Styrian GP last week – third and fourth.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo was fifth fastest, ahead of the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, with Max Verstappen down in eighth for Red Bull.

Vettel set the pace in the wet second practice, a quarter of a second clear of Bottas, with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz next up ahead of Stroll and Perez. Only 13 cars set a time over the 90-minute session.

2020 F1 Hungarian GP FP1 results (dry)

2020 F1 Hungarian GP FP2 results (wet)