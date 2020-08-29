Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
QU in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Pirelli denies that it ignores views of F1 drivers

shares
comments
Pirelli denies that it ignores views of F1 drivers
By:

Pirelli Formula 1 boss Mario Isola has denied any suggestions that the Italian company doesn’t listen to the drivers when defining its future tyres.

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his frustration about the current tyres, noting that they don’t fulfill the requirements set out in the target letter that was given to Pirelli, and to which he says the drivers had no input.

The world champion has asked for a change of tyre philosophy when the new 18-inch format comes in 2022.

Hamilton said after the Spanish GP that there is too much tyre management in F1, and he expanded on that this week at Spa, noting that he wanted more grip for longer.

He attended a meeting about the future rules in Paris last year on behalf of the GPDA, where tyres were part of the discussion, but has indicated that the drivers should have more input.

“We listen to the drivers,” said Isola. “I don't want to give the message or to hear this message that we don't listen to the drivers, because every time that the drivers are available, we are always available, and I'm talking not just for Pirelli, but also for the FIA.

“We're very happy to follow what Lewis is asking for, but then we need to put first on paper, and then in reality, something that has to be a compromise. 

"We cannot have 100% grip and 100% consistency and no degradation and all of that.”

Read Also:

Isola stressed that finding the right balance between the various factors outlined in the target letter that Pirelli has to follow – including the desire to have multiple pitstops – is a major challenge.

"We had a lot of discussions about the target letter that was initially for 2021, for the 18-inches tyres, and that is now for 2022,” he said.

“We have a number of versions of the target letter, you cannot imagine, because any discussion was introducing something new. Drivers have been involved in the discussion.

“Also in the latest version of the target letter, we decided to review it again, in order to list the targets, giving priority to what the drivers feel, and have priorities like reducing overheating for example, reducing degradation.

“We had a lot of discussion about that, because if you reduce degradation, there is no reason to have more than one stop. Basically, if you don't have degradation for the tyre, why should you lose time to stop once more, and maybe lose position on track?

“So, we had this discussion, the possibility to have a tyre that after a certain mileage is degrading quicker. There are a lot of subjects in the target letter obviously, some of them are difficult to achieve all together.

“Having a tyre with a much higher grip, but also a lot of consistency is really difficult. When you have a lot of grip usually you have high degradation - it's the qualifying tyre idea.

“So, I know drivers like the grip, I know drivers are asking for an ideal tyre. That is our effort and plan for 2022. For 2021, as we said already it's difficult, because we don't have any option to upgrade the product. So we will focus on that for 2022.”

Related video

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Previous article

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Next article

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens

Belgian GP: Hamilton leads FP3 from Ocon; Vettel slowest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Belgian GP: Hamilton leads FP3 from Ocon; Vettel slowest

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

F1 simulations predict Sakhir GP pole time of 53.9s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 simulations predict Sakhir GP pole time of 53.9s

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs

Latest news

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks

Pirelli denies that it ignores views of F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli denies that it ignores views of F1 drivers

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens

15m
2
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Hamilton leads FP3 from Ocon; Vettel slowest

1h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

1h
4
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

5
Formula 1

F1 simulations predict Sakhir GP pole time of 53.9s

3h

Latest news

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Belgian GP qualifying as it happens

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes didn't get all it wanted in Concorde talks

Pirelli denies that it ignores views of F1 drivers
Formula 1

Pirelli denies that it ignores views of F1 drivers

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Belgian GP: Hamilton leads FP3 from Ocon; Vettel slowest
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Hamilton leads FP3 from Ocon; Vettel slowest

Latest videos

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments 07:39
Formula 1

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.