Formula 1 United States GP

Piastri: Altering front bib height under parc ferme is clear rules breach

As intrigue over Red Bull’s front bib device ramps up, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri is outspoken on the matter

Jonathan Noble Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri says if any team has been using a device to alter its front bib height under parc ferme conditions then it is a clear breach of Formula 1 rules, as focus centres on Red Bull.

The build-up to the United States Grand Prix has been dominated by intrigue over a part that Red Bull has admitted to having on its car that can adjust the clearance of its T-tray.

While the component itself is not illegal, as all teams have way of adjusting their front bib height, suspicions have emerged that Red Bull could have used it under parc ferme conditions – which would be illegal.

This has been denied by the team, and the FIA has also made clear that it has no evidence of any competitors having employed such a system outside of the regulations.

Watch: Why Red Bull's Bib "Trick" has Sparked Controversy - F1 US GP Media Day Reaction

But speaking ahead of what is an ultra-close fight between McLaren and Red Bull for the F1 titles, Piastri has emphasised his belief that such an exploit would not be a case of a squad exploring a grey area of the rules.

“We're obviously pushing the boundaries of the technical regulations,” he said. “Everyone is, and that's what makes F1, F1.

“But from what I've heard and been told, something like this is not pushing the boundaries: it's clearly breaking them.

“I haven't heard which car it's on, or if it's on any car, and obviously there's the reports of it. But if it is something that's being used, it's clearly not been pushing the boundaries. It's been out of the grey area and into a black area.”

Piastri said that questions would have to be asked about McLaren's rival if there was a noticeable swing in its performance compared to recent races, just as the Woking-based team was put under the spotlight recently over its mini-DRS rear wing.

“If there's a big difference in performance, then clearly there'll be some questions,” he said. “If it's not…well, you don't know.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Our mini-DRS was legal. Even though we've had to make some changes, it's not revolutionary for the car. We'll see if it makes any impact.”

Lando Norris did not think that the FIA clampdown on policing the matter would trigger a dramatic drop in Red Bull’s pace, but he reckoned it could make a difference.

“It's one thing having it on your car, it's another thing on how much you exploit it and use it, which we have no idea on,” he said.

“If it has been helping them, if they've been utilising it in the way people think they have, then maybe it will shift in our direction.

“But, when you talk about things like that, they're not going to have got several pole positions or wins just because of such a device.

“I don't think it really will change anything in the scheme of things, but when we look at maybe certain qualifyings and we look at the gap in certain races this year, when it's been split by hundreds of a second in qualifying or even thousandths, then you might say, 'okay, well, maybe this has helped in that direction or this direction'.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

He added: “I think it's good that the FIA are doing such a thing. There's a difference between black and white stuff like this and there's a difference between Formula 1 and pushing the boundaries and creating new things, and innovating within the space that you're allowed to innovate.

“I think that's what we as McLaren have done a very good job in, but we're sure not to go any further than that.”

Previous article Lawson: Potential Red Bull 2025 seat "very far" from current focus on F1 return
Next article Red Bull drivers deny front bib device boosted car performance

