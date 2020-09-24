Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Perez disappointed Racing Point is starting to "hide things"

Perez disappointed Racing Point is starting to "hide things"
By:

Sergio Perez is disappointed that some people within Racing Point have started to “hide things” since confirmation of his exit from the Formula 1 team at the end of the year.

Perez announced ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix earlier this month that he would be leaving Racing Point at the end of the year after the team opted to trigger an exit clause in his contract.

It paved the way for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to be signed for 2021, while Perez is now evaluating his options to remain in F1 for next year.

Perez has been with the Silverstone-based team since 2014, initially in its Force India guise before helping save the team and allow for its takeover by the Racing Point consortium in the summer of 2018.

Perez revealed on Thursday that some figures at Racing Point have started to hide information from him, and called for greatest transparency to help the team in its bid for third place in the constructors’ championship.

“We are focusing on the eight races ahead,” Perez said. “It’s going to be so crucial, that we deliver every single point is very important for the constructors’ championship.

“We still can have the best season in our history, if we manage to finish third. I think we’re all going to be very disappointed if we don’t get that third place in the constructors’ championship.

“Obviously since the news came out, some people inside the team tend to hide things, which I don’t think is great.

“I think at the moment we just have to be as transparent as possible to make sure we achieve our goals, and make sure that we score as many points as we possibly can.”

Read Also:

Perez will not receive any updates for the Racing Point RP20 car in Russia this weekend, with the only available set being given to teammate Lance Stroll.

Stroll ran with the first batch of updates at Mugello two weeks ago, only to damage the parts in his race-ending crash. Stroll receives priority on the new parts as he is ahead of Perez in the drivers’ championship.

Perez felt the updates would be important for Racing Point amid the close midfield battle, but was hopeful of having them in time for the Eifel Grand Prix next month.

“Given how close the grid is, a couple of tenths make a difference to your final result,” Perez said.

“I wish I had the upgrade this race, but obviously for obvious reasons I won’t have them.

“The team is working hard to try to give me the upgrade hopefully for next weekend.”

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP Tickets
Drivers Sergio Perez
Teams Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

