All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Mexican GP

Perez: "I know I've had a terrible season"

Under-fire Red Bull driver hopes to regain momentum at Mexican Grand Prix home race

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Pato O'Ward, McLaren F1 Team
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, wearing a mariachi outfit
A woman wearing Calaveras make up in the Paddock
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, is handed a Mexican marigold
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fans
Fermin La Calaca in the Paddock
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team 400 races banner in the garage
Ferrari SF-24 technical detail
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Oliver Bearman, Reserve Driver, Ferrari and Haas F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is given a Mexican marigold
Track details
Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, holding a Mexican marigold, poses with women wearing Calaveras make up
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Robert Shwartzman, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Pato O'Ward, McLaren F1 Team
Ferrari SF-24 technical detail
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing, walks the track
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, is given a Mexican marigold as he arrives at the track
Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin F1 Team
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Esteban Gutierrez, Brand Ambassador, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, greets Mario Achi as he arrives at the track
Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin F1 Team
Robert Shwartzman, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, is given a Mexican marigold as he arrives at the track
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Helmet of Robert Shwartzman, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Robert Shwartzman, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, chats with Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, in the Press Conference
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team
Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, chat in the Press Conference
Pato O'Ward, McLaren F1 Team
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, in the Press Conference
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, in the Press Conference
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, poses with people wearing Calaveras make up as he arrives at the track
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, his physical therapist Jo Canales arrive at the track wearing lucha libre masks
A woman wearing Calaveras make up in the Paddock
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Jack Doohan, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team, is given a Mexican marigold as he arrives at the track
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in the media pen
People wearing Calaveras make up in the Paddock
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
La Calavera Catrina in the Paddock
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Fans
56

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez has acknowledged he has had a "terrible season" and is desperate to gift his Mexican home fans a big result this weekend.

Perez started the season in strong enough shape to earn a new two-year deal at Red Bull, but like last year his form tailed off dramatically from May onwards. Red Bull was forced to reconsider its options over the summer as it saw its constructors' championship lead slip away, with just one reliable podium finisher in Max Verstappen to count on, but kept the faith in the Mexican for the time being.

Read Also:

Perez was more much affected than Verstappen by some of the handling issues introduced to the 2024 RB20 car, and hasn't been on the podium since April.

But Red Bull has managed to find a much more benign car balance over the past few races, allowing Verstappen to take a sprint race win last week in Austin. Ahead of his home race in Mexico City, Perez is desperate to use Red Bull's improved car to build some momentum as he hopes to replicate the scene of 2021 when his infant son joined him on the podium.

"I know I've had a terrible season," he said. "It started really well, but it's been really, really difficult. If I had a strong result, it can definitely change my season massively in terms of personal feeling, so I'm really up for it.

"Having my son up there with me on the podium watching me, I think that moment will stay with me forever. It's something that I hope he remembers forever. Those moments, I think it's the ones that really matter to me. And I hope I can repeat that one this weekend."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Perez suggested his car was down on specification and performance in Austin compared to Verstappen's, and said Red Bull would need both cars to be on point if it is to have any chance to beat McLaren in the standings, even if a lot of the squad's constructors' championship headaches stem from having just Verstappen race up front for months.

"I think the numbers and facts will remain internal with the engineers, we know what the delta [difference] was," the 34-year-old said. "Having Ferrari there doesn't change anything. I think we want to win the constructors' title, finishing second or third in the end makes no difference.

"So, we really want to win it. For that, we need to have both cars with the best possible performance and best possible package as well."

Perez faces a new threat to his 2025 seat in the shape of the emerging Liam Lawson, who made a huge impression on Red Bull's management on his first race weekend back in Austin. Replacing Daniel Ricciardo at RB for the final six races of 2024, the 22-year-old New Zealander climbed from 19th to ninth at the US Grand Prix, overcoming a grid penalty to score valuable points.

Read Also:

"I think this is Formula 1. Sometimes the results are not coming, and you just have to make sure you keep your head down, you focus on the stuff that you can control and the rest is something that you cannot get bothered with," Perez insisted, dismissing enduring speculation over his future.

"I feel that I'm in the same boat as the team. We found a big issue in Monza, and after Monza we're heading the right direction."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The story behind the "Goodbye Daniel Ricciardo" books of the U.S. Grand Prix
Next article Norris still disagrees with Austin F1 penalty: 'Verstappen went in too hard'

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Piastri rubbishes Red Bull F1 rumours after Marko comment

Piastri rubbishes Red Bull F1 rumours after Marko comment

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Piastri rubbishes Red Bull F1 rumours after Marko comment
Drivers seeking FIA answers over why Verstappen wasn't penalised in Austin

Drivers seeking FIA answers over why Verstappen wasn't penalised in Austin

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Drivers seeking FIA answers over why Verstappen wasn't penalised in Austin
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Sergio Perez
More from
Sergio Perez
Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster to appease rivals’ “paranoia”

Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster to appease rivals’ “paranoia”

Formula 1
United States GP
Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster to appease rivals’ “paranoia”
Drivers offer mixed reviews to F1 dropping fastest lap point

Drivers offer mixed reviews to F1 dropping fastest lap point

Formula 1
United States GP
Drivers offer mixed reviews to F1 dropping fastest lap point
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen's only job is to beat me, not win races - Norris

Verstappen's only job is to beat me, not win races - Norris

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Verstappen's only job is to beat me, not win races - Norris
McLaren instigates right of review over Norris’s US GP penalty

McLaren instigates right of review over Norris’s US GP penalty

Formula 1
Mexican GP
McLaren instigates right of review over Norris’s US GP penalty
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Latest news

F1 Mexico GP: Russell tops FP1 as Albon and Bearman crash

F1 Mexico GP: Russell tops FP1 as Albon and Bearman crash

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 Mexico GP: Russell tops FP1 as Albon and Bearman crash
F1 live: First Mexico GP practice as it happened

F1 live: First Mexico GP practice as it happened

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 live: First Mexico GP practice as it happened
Why Mexico GP second practice is different to the rest of the F1 season

Why Mexico GP second practice is different to the rest of the F1 season

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Why Mexico GP second practice is different to the rest of the F1 season
McLaren finally unleashes long-awaited floor upgrade at Mexico GP

McLaren finally unleashes long-awaited floor upgrade at Mexico GP

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
McLaren finally unleashes long-awaited floor upgrade at Mexico GP

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global