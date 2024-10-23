All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 United States GP

Lawson's "mega" Austin return to push Tsunoda to higher level – RB

Tsunoda faces his strongest challenger yet as RB's drivers fight for Red Bull Formula 1 promotion

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Liam Lawson's impressive Formula 1 return at the United States Grand Prix will force Yuki Tsunoda to step up another gear, says RB team boss Laurent Mekies.

Lawson was brought back for the final six races of the 2024 season as Red Bull weighs up its options for the Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen for 2025 and beyond.

Read Also:

Incumbent Sergio Perez has not been consistent enough to help Verstappen and Red Bull defend their constructors' championship lead thus far so, despite the Mexican having a two-year deal, Red Bull could yet opt to make a change at any time.

Daniel Ricciardo was brought into its satellite RB squad as a potential replacement but failed to convince Red Bull, leading to the Australian's departure from Austin onwards.

Tsunoda now has another challenger in the form of Lawson, who made an impressive start to his second F1 stint after a five-race cameo in 2023.

Lawson made a statement by taking third in Saturday's Q1, setting a faster lap than Tsunoda managed during the entire qualifying session, and then recovered from a grid penalty to move up from 19th to ninth in the race as the only RB to score points.

Lawson's weekend was dubbed "just about perfect" by team boss Mekies, who says it was a reward for the 22-year-old's 12-month long efforts behind the scenes to be ready to grab his chance with both hands.

Watch: Why Verstappen's Move on Norris is More Controversial than it Seems - F1 US GP Race Reaction

"It's a mega impressive weekend," Mekies told Motorsport.com. "We are very, very happy for him, because you don't get there by luck, you don't get there also just with talent.

"You think back to the full year that he has been doing in the engineering office, watching the onboards, watching the data, the hours in the simulator, the very little occasions to actually run the car. And you have to give him credit for the amount of hours he has put in it with little return.

"He was certainly 100% ready to jump in the car, so well done. It was already a mega statement in Q1, we thought that could be the statement of the weekend.

"But then a faultless race, the right pace. There is not much more you can ask, honestly. It's just about the perfect start."

There was no evidence of Lawson's racecraft being rusty either, given the aggressive way he defended against Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in Saturday's sprint seemed to rattle the Spaniard.

"I think also that was refreshing, he was already not overthinking things and just defending his positions in the right way - that's what you want to see with this sort of guy," Mekies said.

"Not only has he not been driving in a race in a year, but also he has never been driving here in Austin."

Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lawson's performance also seemed to tickle Tsunoda, who was frustrated at the New Zealander's reverse one-stop strategy - starting on hard tyres instead of mediums - landing him ahead after the pitstops, before Tsunoda dropped to 14th.

Asked if he understood Tsunoda's frustration, Mekies replied: "Of course. It's not every day that an overcut happens.

"Obviously, the reverse strategy worked very well - certainly, for Liam, also for [Williams' Franco] Colapinto. They took some risk on the strategy.

"Obviously, it's a call that is easier to make when you are starting at the back, but it worked particularly well.

"The race was more frustrating for Yuki because of a bit more time in traffic, and it's always difficult when you are eighth in the first stint to find yourself outside of the points."

After easily seeing off Nyck de Vries and Ricciardo, Tsunoda seems to be facing his fiercest challenger yet in Lawson, as they vie for a potential Red Bull promotion.

"It is absolutely an opportunity for him to reach another level," Mekies agreed. "Again, it's exactly what we want, two team-mates that push each other, and one is going faster in this corner, one goes faster in this other corner, and they both are able to put in very consistent laps."

Having two drivers firing on all cylinders will be necessary for RB to see off the much-improved Haas team, which outscored the Anglo-Italian squad and is now leading the race for sixth place by two points. After going down the wrong update path over the summer, its latest upgrades in Austin appear to be working as the fight looks set to go the distance.

"We have run with two different set-ups, so there is a lot to learn through the new updates, which seem to work," Mekies added.

"In Barcelona, we had this update that didn't work and it sort of stopped our season. It took us some time to understand the roots of it, and it's probably the first time since Barcelona that we actually managed to get the car to behave differently.

"Hopefully, there is more potential in it. We are leaving here two points down on Haas, who also did a fantastic job with their cars this weekend. But it gives us good confidence that we can take up the fight with Yuki and Liam for the final five races."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 and American Express expand partnership to include grand prix across the world
Next article Ocon "sorry" for Colapinto after robbing him of US GP fastest lap point

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Is Norris' openness on mental health a weakness or a superpower?

Is Norris' openness on mental health a weakness or a superpower?

Formula 1
Is Norris' openness on mental health a weakness or a superpower?
The question marks lingering after Verstappen vs Norris in Austin

The question marks lingering after Verstappen vs Norris in Austin

Formula 1
United States GP
The question marks lingering after Verstappen vs Norris in Austin
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
More from
Liam Lawson
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
How Lawson wasted no time making an impression on his F1 return

How Lawson wasted no time making an impression on his F1 return

Formula 1
United States GP
How Lawson wasted no time making an impression on his F1 return
Lawson reveals Alonso threat after Austin F1 battle

Lawson reveals Alonso threat after Austin F1 battle

Formula 1
United States GP
Lawson reveals Alonso threat after Austin F1 battle
RB
More from
RB
RB admits Ricciardo farewell could have been dealt with better

RB admits Ricciardo farewell could have been dealt with better

Formula 1
United States GP
RB admits Ricciardo farewell could have been dealt with better
Lawson: Potential Red Bull 2025 seat "very far" from current focus on F1 return

Lawson: Potential Red Bull 2025 seat "very far" from current focus on F1 return

Formula 1
United States GP
Lawson: Potential Red Bull 2025 seat "very far" from current focus on F1 return
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Latest news

The emotional key to Alonso’s longevity as he reaches 400 F1 grands prix

The emotional key to Alonso’s longevity as he reaches 400 F1 grands prix

F1 Formula 1
The emotional key to Alonso’s longevity as he reaches 400 F1 grands prix
America’s Sweethearts meet Formula 1: Behind-the-scenes at the US Grand Prix with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

America’s Sweethearts meet Formula 1: Behind-the-scenes at the US Grand Prix with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
America’s Sweethearts meet Formula 1: Behind-the-scenes at the US Grand Prix with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Bagnaia favours Bulega over Iannone for MotoGP debut with VR46

Bagnaia favours Bulega over Iannone for MotoGP debut with VR46

MGP MotoGP
Bagnaia favours Bulega over Iannone for MotoGP debut with VR46
Solberg sheds light on 2025 WRC Rally1/Rally2 conundrum

Solberg sheds light on 2025 WRC Rally1/Rally2 conundrum

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
Solberg sheds light on 2025 WRC Rally1/Rally2 conundrum

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global