Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car

By:

Sergio Perez admits he is having to adjust his driving style to adapt to his Red Bull Formula 1 car.

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car

In Bahrain he struggled on the medium tyre in Q2 and started 11th, and then in the race he charged up to fifth after an engine issue on the formation lap saw him to start from the pitlane.

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko suggested that the Mexican was losing out to teammate Max Verstappen in a couple of places at Sakhir in qualifying, notably Turn 1.

“The negative is that I lose the time in in two corners,” said Perez. “But here the way the wind is changing, and given that you get just a single lap, it hasn’t been easy to make that progression.

“The wind is changing all the time, but we can see that progression has been made.

“There are some specific problems related to the way that I’m driving the car, I have to adjust my driving to the car.

“Firstly I need to make sure that I’m driving the way the car needs to be driven, and then work on that. But it’s taking me a while, because it’s very different to what I’m used to.”

Read Also:

Perez said he was encouraged by his strong form in the race as he tried to recover from the pitlane start.

“Exactly, that’s a positive, that the race pace was strong. But there are so many things that are still clicking.

“I think at the moment that everything comes together, we are going to be pretty strong," he said. 

"We just have to be solid, and get the pace done properly, and it should be pretty good.

“My race never settled down. I lack laps, and you are against the time all the time in that regard. But I enjoyed the understanding with the car, we are starting to feel one another a bit more, so in that regard I’m pleased.

“I was pleased just by the fact that we managed to get those kilometres under my belt. Missing Q3 really delayed our progression.

“It’s a real shame. I didn’t maximise qualifying, but things are starting to click a bit more, lap by lap. The most important thing was those kilometres that I managed to get under my belt.”

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl
About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Adam Cooper

